Tips and Advice on Winning at The Slot Machines!
Take some FREE advice from a gaming engineer at IGT Gaming!
For those that may not realize, but, recently we at IN THE NEW AGE have started selling actual slot machines including IGT slot machines, Bally slot machines, Williams slot machines, and also multi-line video slot machines known as cherry master games, 8-liners, 10-liners, and even 20-liner video slot machines.
Coincidentally, we ran across an article written by a slot machine developer for the world-famous slot machine company IGT. And this is the advice he gives to winning more often at the slot machines:
Written by Mr. Anonymous, from IGT!
Do you know what the Random Number Generator or RNG term means? If you already have some experience playing slot machines then you've probably heard the term. Briefly, the RNG defines the automatic payout of every single spin. You won’t count here. Pure luck! Note, slot machine with a huge payout possibility doesn't guarantee you subsequent winning spins. Well, here in the article I've listed all useful tips for casino slots fans to enhance and facilitate your gaming experience.
1. Try Demo Play
Players sometimes underestimate the benefits of free demo play. Demo mode allows players to play any type of slot machines for fun and choose the best one for real money play afterwards. Few online casino platforms offer free play mode on their websites. They perceive another goal - to encourage you to deposit on your casino account. Yet there are hundreds of so-called affiliate websites which have hundreds of thousands free demo games with endless coin balance (for fun of course). Be attentive and study carefully each real money gambling website before your 1st deposit.
2. Stay Away from Boring Slots
Ok, tastes and gambling choices differ from person to person. Though there are slot games of any possible type with different payouts. From the very beginning specify your own gambling intentions: what are you expecting from chosen slot game? Do you prefer 3D graphics and bright design to the theme or payout opportunities with simple game layout and rules?
3. More Pay lines = More Winnings
Online casino slot machines have all possible numbers of pay lines: from one up to 1024 ways to win. It's not a secret that more pay lines the slot game has, the more chances of better winnings it has. Furthermore, some slot games come with great jackpots or special winnings in case of all/some pay lines got active. Choose slot games with more pay lines and try to bet on all of them. Even the min bet on all pay lines will work out.
4. Choose Progressive Slot Machines
Online slots with progressive jackpots have gained the great popularity among gambling games' fans. To make it clear. If the jackpot linked to the gameplay of a single slot it has fixed amount of credits and payouts. Such slot belongs to the non-progressive games type. In case of progressive jackpot slots the jackpot, amount depends on all gamblers' bets who have played this slot. The more bets player makes the higher jackpot amount gets. All bets are added.
5. Beware of Generous Jackpots
Who doesn't want to hit the largest jackpot ever? Of course, it's tempting. Do not forget though about certain rules to make it come true. You'll have to play with all pay lines and make the highest bet. Also do not forget about the RNG concept. And finally, casino slot machines with lower jackpots award players jackpots far more frequently than those with huge ones.
6. The Role of Game Symbols Role
If the game provides many various symbols it automatically creates more winning combos per single spin regardless of the bet amount. Plus, the more symbols mean more special features with great payouts. Also, the multiple number of symbols decreases your chances to line up more winning combos.
7. Pay Attention to The Payable
We highly recommend you to carefully learn the payable conditions and make sure you've understood everything properly. Lots of slot games deliver very specific rules which cannot be omitted. Looking through payable you'll learn about features, bonus games/rounds winning combo activation.
8. Define Your Bankroll & Bets
Each slot game has the panel to control bets, coin denominations applicable per line, spin. E.g. if you can choose between 1- and 25-coin denominations with 50 pay lines, you can bet 0.01 (min) and up to 500 (max). Before visiting the online casino decide the size of your bankroll for the further game and when to play with highest bets and all pay lines active.
9. Learn to Win, Learn to Lose
Slots are by default games of chance; skill have nothing to do with slots. Admit it as the fact. Get ready to lose. Set up the budget for the game, specify how much money you can afford to lose with no regrets. Do not let your emotions control you. Do not borrow money. It's an initially bad idea and wrong gaming strategy. Remember, gambling is fun, not the way to earn for living via the Internet. Know when to stop if luck is not on your side.
10. Choose 'n' Use Casino Bonuses Wisely
Nowadays online casinos have welcome or sign up casino bonuses for new players. They offer Free Spins for a single slot game or set of slots by one of the providers available on the website. Winning chances automatically get increased. Look through bonus terms of use, wagering requirements and use them appropriately. Use 100% out of them!
11. Slots Are Games of Chance
You'll find dozens of articles on how to win at the slot machine. Any of these articles obviously doesn't guarantee you results and fast winnings. Every spin you make both leads either to win or to lose. There is no golden rule on how many spins or how many bets in a row you must make in order to win. Everything is predefined by RNG. It's a big mistake to believe that after the series of unsuccessful spins you'll manage to turn luck on your side. It's totally a matter of chance.
Now, some advice from the CEO of IN THE NEW AGE, J.M. Bolin, if you really want to learn how to play a slot machine and increase your chances of winning more frequently, then what could be better than owning your favorite slot machine?
See our vast selection of real casino slot machine that were, and many still used in the BIG Las Vegas casinos.
See all Slot Machines we sell here!
