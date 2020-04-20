Cherry master Game Machines – Available to The Public!
Remember those grey area cherry master and 8-liner game machine?
I remember back in the mid 1990’s I would drive all over the streets of Chicago looking for location to place or arcade games in and make money from them.
The arcade games I am speaking of were the 80’s classics like Ms. Pacman, Donkey Kong and others. This is what I started mt amusement device company with. But then, I started noticing a new kind of amusement device, and they were referred to as cherry masters, cherry master machines, cherry master games and 8-line video games.
Most of these so-called cherry master game machines were usually placed in bars, taverns, pubs and bowling alleys. And additionally, these gaming devices looked exactly like video slot machines one would see in Las Vegas, Atlantic City, Indian reservation casinos and the gambling boats.
The company that owned the cherry master machines would place the games in a location and split the money it took in with the owner of the establishment. However, customers would insert currency, such as five-dollar bills, twenty-dollar bills and up. Then, the credits on the machine the player would place his/her bet, press spin, and watch the video slot reels spin hoping you would win. And after the player is finished playing the game, the bar attendant, or who ever worked at the establishment would secretly pay the player cash under the table. Was this illegal, you bet. However, until pone day, the company I used to work for started inserting ticket dispensers on the cherry master, video poker and 8-line machines. Then, instead of secretly paying patrons cash, the customer would redeem the tickets from the machine toward what ever it was they sold in the story, such as drinks, food, groceries in it was in a mini mart, cigarettes, and some places even paid you with gift cards.
So, my boss started soliciting Mimi marts and gas stations that had a good lottery business. The way he sent it was where there are lottery players, there are gamblers.
Then, BAM! We had store locations that were grossing $5,000, $10,000 per week and sometimes more. Additionally, after an average payout of let’s say 40%, the tickets redeemed to the store, the store made money from the redeemed tickets, also, the net proceeds were split 50/50.
Were these the good old days? YES! But these days are still alive and very profitable.
We at IN THE NEW AGE sell 100’s of different video gaming devices including cherry master games, cherry master machines, video poker machines, and even the all new and getting very popular digital coin pushers.
Now, besides selling 8-line video games, we also sell 10-liner, and 20-liner video gaming machines.
