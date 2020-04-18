Infection Surveillance Solutions Market: North America and Europe Accounted for Large Market Shares
Infection Surveillance Solutions Market by Product (Software (On Premise, Web Based), Services (Training & Consulting, Implementation)), End User (Hospitals, LTCs, Nursing Home, Skilled Nursing Facility, Assisted Living) - Global Forecast to 2021
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 18, 2020 ) The market has witnessed substantial growth in the past few years driven by the increasing incidence of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), government policies for preventing HAIs, rising healthcare expenditure, and increasing number of surgeries. However, factors such as high cost of software, reluctance among medical professionals to adopt advanced healthcare tools, and dearth of skilled IT professionals in the healthcare industry are expected to restrain the growth of the infection surveillance solutions market to a certain extent.
How much is the Infection Surveillance Solutions Market worth?
The global infection surveillance solutions market is projected to reach USD 508.8 Million by 2021, at a CAGR of 14.1% from 2016 to 2021.
The global infection surveillance solutions market is segmented on the basis of product, end user, and region.
On the basis of products, the market is classified into software and services. The software segment is further segmented into on-premise and web-based software. The services included in this report are subdivided into product support & maintenance, training & consulting, and implementation services. By end user, the market is segmented into hospitals and long-term care facilities. Hospitals are further sub-divided on the basis of bed size into large, medium-sized, and small hospitals. Long-term care facilities included in this report are nursing homes, skilled nursing facilities, and assisted living facilities.
The global infection surveillance solutions market is further divided into four major regions North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). These regions are further analyzed at the country level. North America accounted for the largest regional market in 2015, followed by Europe. North America and Europe are expected to witness a healthy growth rate in the coming years, owing to the increasing incidence of HAIs, government policies for preventing HAIs, and rising healthcare expenditures.
Region Covered
Geographically, the infection surveillance solutions market in North America and Europe accounted for large market shares owing to the increasing incidence of HAIs, government policies for preventing HAIs, rising healthcare expenditure in these regions. The Asia-Pacific region, especially Japan, China, and India, is expected to register highest growth owing to the rising incidences of HAIs, increased awareness and accessibility to advanced healthcare facilities, rising healthcare spending, and rapid improvement in the health insurance sector in these countries.
The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, represents the fastest-growing market for infection surveillance solutions. The high growth rate in infection surveillance solutions market is primarily attributed to the rising incidences of HAIs, increased awareness and accessibility to advanced healthcare facilities, rising healthcare spending, and rapid improvements in the health insurance sector in the APAC countries.
Download PDF Brochure @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=21857517
Leading Companies
This research report discusses the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the global market and its submarkets. The leading players in the global Infection Surveillance Solutions Market include Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Premier Inc. (U.S.), Wolters Kluwer N.V. (Netherlands,), Baxter International Inc. (U.S.), and GOJO Industries, Inc. (U.S.). Other players in this market are Atlas Medical Software (U.S.), Deb Group Ltd (U.K.), Hygreen Inc. (U.S.), RL Solutions (Canada), and TRUVEN Health Analytics (U.S.).
