Global Cell Counting Market Growing at a CAGR of 6.8
The global market is expected to reach USD USD 12.32 billion by 2023 from an estimated USD 8.84 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 6.8%from 2018 to 2023.
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 18, 2020 ) According to a new market research report “Cell Counting Market by Product (Instruments (Spectrophotometer, Cell Counter, Hemocytometer, Flow Cytometer, Hematology Analyzer), Consumables (Reagent, Assay Kits, Microplate)), End User (Pharmaceutical, Hospital, Research) - Global Forecast to 2023” published by MarketsandMarkets, the global market is expected to reach USD USD 12.32 billion by 2023 from an estimated USD 8.84 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 6.8%from 2018 to 2023.
On the basis of product, the consumables segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global Cell Counting Market in 2018. This large share can be attributed to the repeated consumption of consumables and accessories in various cell counting procedures.
The growing focus on stem cell and cancer research is one of the major drivers for the growth of the cell counting consumables market along with the growing application of cell counting in quality control procedures in various industries, such as food and beverage, pharmaceutical, biotechnology products manufacturing, environmental monitoring, and water treatment.
Based on application, the cell counting market is segmented into research applications, clinical & diagnostic applications, and industrial applications. In 2018, the research applications segment is expected to account for the largest share of the cell counting market.
The large share of this segment can be attributed to the growing adoption of various cell counting instruments in research activities propelled by increasing research activities being undertaken for cancer, immunology, infectious diseases, HIV, drug discovery, and stem cells.
On the basis of end user, the cell counting market is segmented into research institutes, hospitals, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and other end users (food and beverage companies and environmental testing companies). The research institutes segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2018.
A surge in cell-based research and increasing research investment in the field of AIDS, cancer, infectious diseases, and blood disorders are some of the factors driving the growth of this market segment.
Danaher Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Merck (Germany), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), GE Healthcare (US), PerkinElmer (US), Agilent Technologies (US), BioTek Instruments (US), Tecan Group (Switzerland), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), Sysmex Corporation (Japan), HORIBA, Ltd. (Japan), Abbott Laboratories (US), and Siemens Healthineers (Germany) are some of the key players operating in the Cell Counting Market.
