Foam Dressings Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Foam Dressings is segmented by Type (True Foam, Pseudo Foam), by Application (Cavity Wounds, Post-pilonidal sinus excision, Dehisced surgical wounds, Infected Wounds, Others), by End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, First Aid units/Hom
• Global Foam Dressings Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 33% during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
Market Dynamics
• The following factors are driving the growth of the foam dressing market
• Growing need for wound care management post surgeries, especially in diabetic patients,
• The surge in demand for quick healing devices with minimal trauma etc.
• Foam dressings are recommended for wounds producing low, moderate to heavy exudate. These wounds include leg ulcers, skin tears, and minor burns. They take a market share of approximately 30% in the global wound care management market, followed by Antimicrobial Dressings.
Foam Dressing Advantages
• Foam Dressing is on the rise by virtue of the advantages that entail it when compared to other types. Following are some of those advantages.
• Ability to use during compression therapy.
• Suitability for wounds with hyper granulation.
• Ability to provide protection from bacteria and other foreign germs.
• Ease of use.
• Ability to protect the wound area from external hits.
• However, the problem of drying out and non-suitability for third-degree burns, sinus tracts or wounds with dry eschar is likely to hinder the demand for the Foam Dressings.
Segmentation Analysis
• The global Foam Dressings market has different segments based on Type, Application, and End User. On the basis of type, the market has two segments namely True Foam and Pseudo Foam.
• The True Foam Dressing is considered as a major segment of the market. It is further classified into Polyurethane Foam Dressings and Silicone Foam Dressings.
• On the basis of application, the market consists of various segments such as Cavity Wounds, Post-pilonidal sinus excision, Dehisced surgical wounds, Infected Wounds, and Others. Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centres (ASC), First Aid units/Homecare are the major end users of this market.
Geographical Share
• The report segments the geographies by region, which include North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW. The major markets in the above-mentioned regions are as follows.
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)
• Europe (Germany, France, The UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)
• North America (The USA, Canada, Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• Rest of the World
Competitive Landscape
• The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.
• The report profiles the following companies, which include 3M, Amparo, Euromed, Sarasota Medical Products, inc., Cardinal Health, ConvaTec, Fralock, Hi-Tech Products, Amerx Health Care Corp, and Coloplast Corp.
