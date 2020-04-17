Flax Seed Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Flax Seed Market is segmented by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) – Share, Size, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis
• Global Flax Seed Market is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
Market Growth Factors
• High nutrition values, use in multiple industries, ability to aid in curing various chronical and other diseases like diabetes, obesity, cancer, etc, are majorly driving the growth of the global flax seeds market.
Geographical Analysis
• Flax is an important food and fiber crop majorly cultivated in cooler regions of the globe.
• This seed has various applications like textile, oil, and food.
• Production of flax seeds in the US is 8.7 million tonnes, valued at US70.2 million during 2016.
• Flax seeds witnessed US7.02 billion of imports and US0.69 billion in exports during 2016.
• Europe is leading the global flaxseed market share with 95.3% of global exports with a growth of 0.6% compared to the previous year, followed by Asia which is importing 66% of global production.
• France and Belgium are the major exporters of Flax seeds across the globe contributing to 56.4% and 28.6% of regional exports in 2016.
• These countries have raised revenues of around US393 million and US200 million respectively.
• However, China is the major importer of flax seeds taking 59.1% of the region’s imports, valued at approximately US414.78 million.
Features of this report
• The report covers factors impacting the market, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Supply Chain Analysis.
• It segments the geographies by region, which include North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW.
