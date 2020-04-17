Flat Glass Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Flat Glass Market is segmented By Technology (Float Glass, Rolled Glass, Sheet Glass), By Product (Annealed Glass, Toughened Glass, Laminated Glass, Coated Glass, Extra Clear Glass, Mirrored Glass, Patterned Glass), By Application (Construction & B
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 17, 2020 ) Market Overview
• Global Flat Glass Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.06% during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/flat-glass-market
Market Segmentation
• The market is mainly segmented based on the application into Construction & Building, Furniture, Automotive, Electronics, Solar Applications, and Others.
• Construction & Building is the segment which has the largest pie of global flat glass market share. The rise in the real estate sector, product innovation to meet their increasing demands are favoring this segment to lead the global market.
• Flat Glass Market is also segmented based on the technology into Float glass, Rolled Glass and Sheet Glass.
• Further, the market is classified based on the product as Annealed Glass, Toughened Glass, Laminated Glass, Coated Glass, Extra Clear Glass, Mirrored Glass, and Patterned Glass.
• The report segments the geographies by regions, which include North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW.
Regional Share
• Asia-Pacific is leading the market and has a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.
• Rapid urbanization, increase in construction activity in industrial, commercial, residential and infrastructural sectors, and rising demand for luxury cars that utilize more glass as compared to generalized models, etc., are helping this region lead the market.
• Europe and North America are also taking up considerable flat glass market share.
• Demand for value-added products such as laminated glazing’s, implementation of energy performance mandates for buildings, etc., are driving the market in these regions.
Manufacturers List
• The following companies occupy outstanding flat glass market share: Asahi Glass, Central Glass, Guardian Industries, Saint Gobain, Schott Glass, PPG Industries, Inc., CSG Holding Co., Ltd, Taiwan Glass, Duratuf Glass Industries Ltd., Xinyi Auto Glass, GSC Glass Ltd., and Dillmeier Glass Company. This report gives a detailed profile of the companies mentioned above.
What are the growth factors of this market?
• Infrastructure growth across the globe, increasing urbanization across countries are driving the growth of this market size.
• Flat glass is a sheet of glass made by floating molten glass, typically tin, lead and various low melting point alloys which give the sheet uniform thickness and very flat surfaces.
Scope of the report
• The report covers factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/flat-glass-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/flat-glass-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
• Global Flat Glass Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.06% during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/flat-glass-market
Market Segmentation
• The market is mainly segmented based on the application into Construction & Building, Furniture, Automotive, Electronics, Solar Applications, and Others.
• Construction & Building is the segment which has the largest pie of global flat glass market share. The rise in the real estate sector, product innovation to meet their increasing demands are favoring this segment to lead the global market.
• Flat Glass Market is also segmented based on the technology into Float glass, Rolled Glass and Sheet Glass.
• Further, the market is classified based on the product as Annealed Glass, Toughened Glass, Laminated Glass, Coated Glass, Extra Clear Glass, Mirrored Glass, and Patterned Glass.
• The report segments the geographies by regions, which include North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW.
Regional Share
• Asia-Pacific is leading the market and has a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.
• Rapid urbanization, increase in construction activity in industrial, commercial, residential and infrastructural sectors, and rising demand for luxury cars that utilize more glass as compared to generalized models, etc., are helping this region lead the market.
• Europe and North America are also taking up considerable flat glass market share.
• Demand for value-added products such as laminated glazing’s, implementation of energy performance mandates for buildings, etc., are driving the market in these regions.
Manufacturers List
• The following companies occupy outstanding flat glass market share: Asahi Glass, Central Glass, Guardian Industries, Saint Gobain, Schott Glass, PPG Industries, Inc., CSG Holding Co., Ltd, Taiwan Glass, Duratuf Glass Industries Ltd., Xinyi Auto Glass, GSC Glass Ltd., and Dillmeier Glass Company. This report gives a detailed profile of the companies mentioned above.
What are the growth factors of this market?
• Infrastructure growth across the globe, increasing urbanization across countries are driving the growth of this market size.
• Flat glass is a sheet of glass made by floating molten glass, typically tin, lead and various low melting point alloys which give the sheet uniform thickness and very flat surfaces.
Scope of the report
• The report covers factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/flat-glass-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/flat-glass-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
Contact Information:
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.