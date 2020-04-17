Female Sterilization Procedures Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Female Sterilization Procedures Market is segmented by Procedure type (Surgical and Non-Surgical), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) – Share, Size, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis
• The global female sterilization procedure market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.60% during the forecast period 2019-2026.
• Female sterilization is a procedure of preventing pregnancy permanently, by blocking the fallopian tubes either by inserting an external device or by cutting and folding, removing sections, or blocking the tubes with bands or clips.
Market Dynamics
• A growing trend of nuclear families,
• Increasing global population,
• Changing living conditions
• Some reasons like the side effects, lack of safety and the high cost of female sterilization procedures are likely to slow down the growth of this market.
Market Segmentation
• The global Female Sterilization procedures market is segmented based on two criteria. Type and geography. Based on type, it is divided into “Surgical” and “Non-surgical”.
• The surgical procedure is the most preferred form of sterilization. Also known as Tubal ligation, a surgical form of Sterilization is a procedure in which the fallopian tubes are sealed, tied or cut through laparoscopy.
• Nonsurgical procedures use various devices to place them in the fallopian tubes without an incision, thereby blocking them.
Geographical Share
• The report segments the geographies by region, which include North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW. North America is taking Lion’s share of global market followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.
Why are the developed regions growing at that rapid pace?
• Statistics reveal that around 27% of US women prefer female sterilization for birth control, thereby increasing the market in this region. Government initiatives to educate the population regarding the need for family planning are increasing the demand for this procedure in these regions.
• This report covers all kinds of factors like these impacting the market including a Regulatory Analysis.
