Feed Yeast Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Feed Yeast Market is segmented By Additive (Live Cell Yeast, Spent Yeast, Dry Yeast, Derivatives, Others), By End-user (Ruminant, Swine, Poultry, Aquaculture, Others), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East,
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 17, 2020
• Global Feed Yeast Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.45% during the forecast period (2019-2026)
• Focus on animal welfare and nutrition, growth in compound feed consumption is increasing the demand for the use of animal feed yeast in the regular fodder for the animals.
Market Dynamics
• Antibiotics that improve growth performance have been widely used in animal production for decades worldwide. But the usage of antibiotics is causing anti-microbial resistance as microbes are becoming resistant to antibiotics. This is affecting people's health conditions and immunity.
• Due to this reason, the European Union banned the use of antibiotics in 2016. According to data provided by European Medical Agency, Governments of the US, Australia and New Zealand and countries like Norway, Iceland, Sweden, Australia, Slovenia, Finland, Lithuania, Denmark, etc., have considerably reduced the usage of antibiotics keeping the public wellness as a consideration.
• To overcome this problem, as a way out, farmers started looking out for natural additives to boost up the growth and productivity of the animals. Feed yeast is one of the most important and efficient among such additive. It helps in increasing productivity by improving nutrient digestion, utilization and reducing the risk of rumen acidosis in animals. Feed yeast, being a natural and easily available additive reduces the handling and overall cost of the fodder.
• All the nations are collectively working towards the ban on antibiotics, which is creating a scope for expansion of feed yeast market globally.
Market Segmentation
• Feed Yeast Market is segmented based on additives such as live-cell yeast, spent yeast, dry yeast, derivatives, and others. The market is further segmented based on end-users such as poultry, ruminants, swine, and others. The report segments the geographies by regions, which include North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW.
Report Coverage
• The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.
• The report profiles the following companies, which include Novus International, Corbion Purac, Perstorp Holdings Ab, Jefo Nutrition Inc., BASF SE, Yara International, Impextraco, Biomin, Kemira OYJ, and Kemin.
