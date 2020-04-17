Feed Mycotoxin Detoxifiers Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Feed Additives Market is segmented By Additive (Binders, Bio-Transformers), By End-user (Ruminant, Swine, Poultry, Aquaculture, Others), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) – Share, Size, Outl
• Global Feed mycotoxin Detoxifiers Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6 % during the forecast period (2019-2026)
What is causing this market to grow at such a rapid pace?
Feed mycotoxin detoxifiers market is growing by virtue of several factors stated below.
• Increasing awareness towards animal health,
• Enhancing the quality of animal feeds,
• Rising demand for hygiene & animal products safety,
• Continuous feed safety issues due to the presence of mycotoxin,
• Rise in focus on decontamination of livestock feeds, and advanced enzymatic deactivation technology,
• Growing awareness among farmers for the benefits of mycotoxin detoxifiers as feed additives in livestock production, and
• Expanding livestock industry worldwide.
What is holding back the market from growing at the highest pace possible?
With the use of inorganic absorbents, the environment has a harmful effect on it. This is one of the main reasons why the global feed mycotoxin market is not performing at its best level. Few other predicaments to the growth of this market include
• Requirement for precise inactivators for each mycotoxin,
• Limited techniques to analyze the prevalence of mycotoxin & eliminate them safely among producers
However, the recent technological advancements are encouraging news as they have been able to overcome these shortcomings.
How is the global meat consumption trending in the recent past?
• Global meat production and consumption are continuously increasing due to growing demand for high-value animal proteins. This has put the livestock sector under much pressure. The global livestock sector is growing substantially. The factors that are fuelling this enormous surge include the combination of growth in population, the rise in incomes and urbanization.
• There is a direct relationship between the income level and the animal protein consumption. This is because the consumption of milk, meat, and eggs increases at the expense of staple foods. With the diets becoming richer and more diverse, livestock sector offers high-value proteins that improve the nutrition of the majority of the world. Apart from providing high-value proteins, livestock products also are important sources of a varied range of essential micronutrients, specifical minerals like iron & zinc, and vitamins like vitamin A.
What about the segmentation of global feed mycotoxins market?
• The Animal feed mycotoxin detoxifiers market is segmented based on a variety of criteria. Below are the categories based on the criteria.
Based on a type of Additives
• Binders (Bentonite, Clays, Others),
• Bio-Transformers (Enzymes, Yeasts) and
• Others
• Based on Livestock
• Ruminant, Swine
• Poultry
• Aquaculture
• Others
Based on Geography
• North America
• South America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• RoW
What is covered in this report?
• The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.
• The report profiles the following companies, which includes Alltech Bio-products Co., Ltd., AMLAN International, Belgium Impextraco, Biomin Feed Additive (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., Kemin Industries, Inc., Micron Bio-systems, NOREL Animal Nutrition, NutriAd, Olmix Group, Perstorp Performance Additives, Pfizer Animal Health (Zoetis), Prince Agri and Special Nutrients.
