Feed Acidifiers Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Feed Acidifiers Market is segmented By Additive (Lactic Acid, Propionic Acid, Fumaric Acid, Others) By End-user (Ruminants, Swine, Poultry, Aquaculture, Others), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Af
• Feed Acidifiers Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.98% during the forecast period (2019-2026)
What exactly are Animal feed Acidifiers?
• Animal feed acidifiers are organic acids, organic compounds that have a carboxyl group (-COOH) used in feed for nutritional or preservative purposes They enhance congestion control microbial growth, reduce feed buffer capacity, inhibit pathogenic bacteria and also improve the nutrient digestibility.
Industry Dynamics
• The market is driven by several factors such as rising awareness towards animal health and animal feed quality, increasing demand for livestock products, growth in the meat industry, the ban of in-feed antibiotics by European Union. The market is restrained by some artificial substitutes, growth-inducing hormones, and new entrants into the market, but the top players are investing in R&D for new breakthroughs, product line expansion and effective production and management techniques. The growth trend leads to adding new acidifiers in their product offerings.
Market Segmentation
• Global Feed Acidifiers market is segmented based on a type of Lactic Acid, Propionic Acid, Fumaric Acid and Others.
• On the basis of Livestock, the feed Acidifiers market has been segmented as Ruminants, Swine, Poultry, Aquaculture, and Others.
• Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW.
Market Forecast
• The ban on antibiotics has created a significant opportunity for feed acidifiers. Europe is the largest market for acidifiers and North America and the Asia Pacific are growing steadily and forecasted to continue the trend.
• The overall European Animal feed acidifiers market has shown a significant growth from an estimated level of 191 million in 2002 to more than 400 million in 2009.
• This has doubled the market segment in next seven years, leading to an average annual growth rate of around 16%. Now, feed acidifiers are considered as alternatives to antibiotics for performance enhancement.
• Growth in this market segment is expected primarily in Southern and Eastern Europe since the expansion of the European Union in 2004 offers suppliers the additional opportunity of getting into markets with considerable growth potential.
What does this report cover?
• The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.
• The report profiles the following companies, which includes Novus International, Corbion Purac, Perstorp Holdings Ab, Jefo Nutrition Inc., BASF SE, Yara International, Impextraco, Biomin, Kemira OYJ and Kemin.
