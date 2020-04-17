Evaporative Cooling Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Evaporative Cooling Market is Segmented By Type (Direct Cooling, Indirect Cooling, Two Stage Cooling), By Application (Commercial, Industrial, Confinement Farming, Residential, Other traits), By Distribution Channel (Big Box retailers, HVAC Contrac
• Evaporative Cooling Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.60% during the forecast period (2019-2026)
What are the growth factors of the global evaporative cooling market?
• Evaporative cooling enables firms to gain cooling benefits without having an adverse effect on the environment. It is imperative for firms to adopt sustainable practices for their production and HVAC operations, in order to mitigate the risks of global warming and environmental pollution. The growth of the global evaporative cooling market is driven by several factors such as
• Increasing demand for a cost-effective cooling solution,
• Flexibility of evaporative cooling systems,
• Lower maintenance and operational costs.
However, certain factors are restraining the growth of the global evaporative market including
• Lack of air filtering, dependency on external climate,
• High water usage, and
• High humidity output
How is the global evaporative cooling market segmented?
The global Evaporative Cooling market is segmented on the basis of several parameters as follows.
By type
• Direct Cooling
• Indirect Cooling
• Two-Stage Cooling
By applications
• Commercial
• Industrial
• Confinement Farming
• Residential
• Other Traits
By Distribution Channel
• Big Box retailers
• HVAC Contractors
• Distributors and Others
By Geography
• North America
• South America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific and
• RoW
What are the characteristics of the global evaporative cooling market?
• Based on application, Industrial Evaporative Cooling is the largest market segment due to growing demand for evaporative cooling system from the power generation and industrial manufacturing sectors of the region. The growth is especially due to its relatively lower price and fewer energy requirements.
• Asia-Pacific is the largest commercial market for evaporative cooling system globally. It is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period due to the industrial cooling system market growth in the Asia-Pacific region along with the steady economic development in the region.
• In addition, an imposing growth of industrialization in developing countries of the region, such as China and India, is also driving the market.
• Big Box retail stores, including Home Depot and Lowe’s, have a tremendous impact on the market and sell 65-80% of all ECs. They overwhelmingly carry and sell Aspen-type units, favouring items that are proven biggest sellers. Due to low demand, they currently carry few, if any, EC systems that qualify for PG&E’s rebate.
Who are the major companies in the global evaporative cooling market?
• The major players in the global Evaporative Cooling market include Delta Cooling Towers Inc., Baltimore Aircol Company, Condair Group, Colt Group, Celtic Cooling, Celcius Design Ltd, Enexio Water Technologies GMBH, Eco Cooling, Evapcool, Munters, and SPX Cooling Technologies.
