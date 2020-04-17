New release: Primary Cells Market worth USD 1,107.3 million by 2023
Primary Cells Market by Type (Human Primary Cells, Animal Primary Cells), Origin (Hematopoietic, Blood, Skin, Gastrointestinal, Hepatocytes, Renal, Skeleton & Muscles), End User (Life Science Research & Research Institutes) - Global Forecast to 2023
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 17, 2020 ) According to the new market research report "Primary Cells Market by Type (Human Primary Cells, Animal Primary Cells), Origin (Hematopoietic, Blood, Skin, Gastrointestinal, Hepatocytes, Renal, Skeleton & Muscles), End User (Life Science Research & Research Institutes) - Global Forecast to 2023", , published by MarketsandMarkets™, The primary cells market is expected to reach USD 1,107.3 million by 2023 from USD 666.0 million in 2017 at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2018–2023.
Browse in-depth TOC on “Primary Cells Market"
71 - Table
35 – Figures
114 – Pages
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=32854960
The global primary cells market is expected to reach USD 1,107.3 million by 2023 from USD 736.4 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 8.5%. Growth in the primary cells market is mainly driven by factors such as increasing cancer research; the advantages of primary human cells over cell lines; the increasing demand for monoclonal antibodies; rapid growth in the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries, partnerships, collaborations, and acquisitions; and increasing pharmaceutical outsourcing.
The global primary cells market is segmented by origin, type, end user, and region. By origin, the primary cells market is classified into hematopoietic, skin, gastrointestinal, liver, lung, renal, heart, skeletal & muscle, and other primary cells. The liver cells segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to their increasing demand in toxicological and pharmacological studies.
Based on type, the market is segmented into human and animal primary cells. The human primary cells segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the high adoption of human primary cells in the development of novel cancer therapies. Human primary cells are also extensively used for studying human cancerous cell models, in toxicology studies, and in the cosmetic industry.
On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into life science research companies and research institutes. The life science research companies segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth rate can be attributed to the high adoption of primary cells in cell-based experiments and cancer research in life science research companies as well as the increasing number of R&D facilities globally.
Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=32854960
The global primary cells market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe. North America will continue to dominate the global primary cells market during the forecast period, however, Asia is expected to witness the highest CAGR, with the growth in this market centered on China and Japan. Increasing number of players launching new human primary cells for research, expansion of pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, and increasing prevalence of cancer in the region are the major factors driving the growth of the North American market. However, regulatory concerns regarding primary Cell Culture contamination will restrain the growth of this market.
Prominent players in Primary Cells Market are Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Lonza (Switzerland), Cell Biologics (US), PromoCell (Germany), ZenBio (US), STEMCELL Technologies (Canada), AllCells (US), American Type Culture Collection (US), and Axol Biosciences (UK).
