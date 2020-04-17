How Business Intelligence Reshaping The Global Healthcare Industry ROI
Healthcare Business Intelligence (BI) Market by Component (Platform, Software, Service), Function (OLAP, Performance Management), Application (RCM, Inventory, Strategy Analysis), Deployment Model (Cloud, Hybrid) & End User (Payer, Hospital)
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 17, 2020 ) Factors such as the implementation of government initiatives to increase EHR adoption, growing adoption of data-driven decision-making, growing pressure to curb healthcare spending and improve patient outcomes, big data in healthcare, and the increasing number of patient registries are expected to drive the growth of the healthcare business intelligence market.
Healthcare Business Intelligence (BI) Market by Component (Platform, Software, Service), Function (OLAP, Performance Management), Application (RCM, Inventory, Strategy Analysis), Deployment Model (Cloud, Hybrid) & End User (Payer, Hospital).
The healthcare business intelligence market is expected to reach USD 8.9 billion by 2023 from USD 4.4 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 15.3%.
Download PDF Brochure:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=252368925
Global Healthcare Business Intelligence Market is Segmented on:
1. Component
2. Application
3. End User
4. Region
Component:
The healthcare business intelligence platforms segment are expected to account for the largest share of the market. The large share of this market segment is mainly driven by the increasing requirement for customized BI solutions catering to individual requirements of organizations and allowing them the flexibility to build and integrate BI solutions into existing healthcare business applications for higher efficiency and reduced costs.
Application:
Financial analysis segment are expected to account for the largest share of the market. Due to the rising focus of payers on the early detection of fraud and reducing preventable costs, the market for financial analysis is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.
End Users:
The payers segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. Factors such as rising healthcare costs; the growing need to increase memberships and curb fraudulent claims, optimize provider networks, and reduce operational costs; and increasing competition are compelling healthcare payers to adopt BI solutions.
Request Sample Pages:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=252368925
Geographical Growth Analysis:
The market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe, Asia, and RoW. The market in North America is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The high growth of the North American market can be attributed to the increasing adoption of healthcare intelligence solutions and services by healthcare providers (especially in the US) to provide better quality care and lower healthcare costs is a major factor driving market growth.
Healthcare Business Intelligence (BI) Market by Component (Platform, Software, Service), Function (OLAP, Performance Management), Application (RCM, Inventory, Strategy Analysis), Deployment Model (Cloud, Hybrid) & End User (Payer, Hospital).
The healthcare business intelligence market is expected to reach USD 8.9 billion by 2023 from USD 4.4 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 15.3%.
Download PDF Brochure:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=252368925
Global Healthcare Business Intelligence Market is Segmented on:
1. Component
2. Application
3. End User
4. Region
Component:
The healthcare business intelligence platforms segment are expected to account for the largest share of the market. The large share of this market segment is mainly driven by the increasing requirement for customized BI solutions catering to individual requirements of organizations and allowing them the flexibility to build and integrate BI solutions into existing healthcare business applications for higher efficiency and reduced costs.
Application:
Financial analysis segment are expected to account for the largest share of the market. Due to the rising focus of payers on the early detection of fraud and reducing preventable costs, the market for financial analysis is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.
End Users:
The payers segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. Factors such as rising healthcare costs; the growing need to increase memberships and curb fraudulent claims, optimize provider networks, and reduce operational costs; and increasing competition are compelling healthcare payers to adopt BI solutions.
Request Sample Pages:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=252368925
Geographical Growth Analysis:
The market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe, Asia, and RoW. The market in North America is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The high growth of the North American market can be attributed to the increasing adoption of healthcare intelligence solutions and services by healthcare providers (especially in the US) to provide better quality care and lower healthcare costs is a major factor driving market growth.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.