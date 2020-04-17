Key Factors Reshaping the Interventional Oncology Market in Healthcare Industry
Interventional Oncology Market by Product (Radiofrequency, microwave, cryoablation, embolization, guidewires), Procedures (Thermal Ablation, Non-Thermal Ablation, TACE, TARE, TAE), Cancer (Liver, Lung, Kidney, Bone Metastasis)
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 17, 2020 ) The growth of interventional oncology market is primarily driven by the rising preference for minimally invasive procedures, expansion of the target patient population, increasing public-private funding and government support for cancer research, technological advancements in the field of interventional oncology, and increasing government investments and funding for interventional oncology and related cancer research.
Interventional Oncology Market by Product (Radiofrequency, microwave, cryoablation, embolization, guidewires), Procedures (Thermal Ablation, Non-Thermal Ablation, TACE, TARE, TAE), Cancer (Liver, Lung, Kidney, Bone Metastasis).
The global interventional oncology market is projected to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2024 from USD 2.0 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.8%.
Download PDF Brochure:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=203687164
The Global Interventional Oncology Market is Segmented on:
1. Product
2. Procedures
3. Cancer
4. Region
Product:
The embolization devices segment accounted for the largest share of the interventional oncology market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising prevalence of cancer, product enhancements, and the increasing adoption of Yttrium-90 radioembolic agents in emerging countries.
Procedures:
In 2018, the TARE/SIRT procedures segment accounted for the largest market share majorly due to the rising prevalence of cancer, increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures, growing adoption of embolization procedures, and the clinical efficacy of Yttrium-90 radioembolic agents (which are used in these procedures).
Cancer:
The liver cancer segment accounted for the largest share of the interventional oncology market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to factors such as rising cases of liver cancer across the globe and growing initiatives/research activities for developing advanced liver cancer therapies using interventional oncology.
Request Sample Pages:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=203687164
Geographical Growth Analysis:
The Asia Pacific regional market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Emerging economies in the region such as India, China, and South Korea, along with developed markets such as Japan and Australia, are offering high-growth opportunities for market players in the field of interventional oncology. This can be attributed to factors such as the increasing adoption of interventional oncology procedures, growing incidence of cancer, and the growing geriatric population.
Interventional Oncology Market by Product (Radiofrequency, microwave, cryoablation, embolization, guidewires), Procedures (Thermal Ablation, Non-Thermal Ablation, TACE, TARE, TAE), Cancer (Liver, Lung, Kidney, Bone Metastasis).
The global interventional oncology market is projected to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2024 from USD 2.0 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.8%.
Download PDF Brochure:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=203687164
The Global Interventional Oncology Market is Segmented on:
1. Product
2. Procedures
3. Cancer
4. Region
Product:
The embolization devices segment accounted for the largest share of the interventional oncology market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising prevalence of cancer, product enhancements, and the increasing adoption of Yttrium-90 radioembolic agents in emerging countries.
Procedures:
In 2018, the TARE/SIRT procedures segment accounted for the largest market share majorly due to the rising prevalence of cancer, increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures, growing adoption of embolization procedures, and the clinical efficacy of Yttrium-90 radioembolic agents (which are used in these procedures).
Cancer:
The liver cancer segment accounted for the largest share of the interventional oncology market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to factors such as rising cases of liver cancer across the globe and growing initiatives/research activities for developing advanced liver cancer therapies using interventional oncology.
Request Sample Pages:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=203687164
Geographical Growth Analysis:
The Asia Pacific regional market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Emerging economies in the region such as India, China, and South Korea, along with developed markets such as Japan and Australia, are offering high-growth opportunities for market players in the field of interventional oncology. This can be attributed to factors such as the increasing adoption of interventional oncology procedures, growing incidence of cancer, and the growing geriatric population.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.