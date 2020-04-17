Dental Syringes Market - Analysis of Worldwide Industry Trends and Opportunities
The Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 17, 2020 ) Technological advancements in dental syringes, growth in geriatric population and government legislations to avoid needlestick injuries are adding to the growth prospects of this market.
[114 Pages Report] The Dental Syringes Market is expected to reach $126.9 Million, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.
Objectives of the Study:
To define, describe, and forecast the global market on the basis of product, type, material, and region
To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)
To strategically analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and contributions to the global market
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders
To forecast the size of the market with respect to four main regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=42523876
Industry Segmentation:-
Based on type, the market is segmented into two segments, namely, aspirating syringes, and non-aspirating syringes. The aspirating syringes segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The prominent market position of the aspirating syringes segment can be primarily attributed to the procedural benefits offered by aspirating syringes over conventional syringes (such as easy syringe handling, minimal operational stress, and better operational control), and longer shelf life of metallic syringes (as compared to conventional plastic syringes).
On the basis of material, the market is segmented into metallic and plastic-based dental syringes. Metallic syringes are expected to dominate the market during the study period owing to their advantages (such as long shelf life, reusability, and nonreactive nature) and significant adoption of metallic syringes among dentists.
Geographical Analysis:
On the basis of region, the market is segmented into four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth opportunities in the Asia-Pacific region can be attributed to the presence of a large patient population for target diseases (coupled with rapidly growing geriatric population, especially in Japan and China), rising awareness among healthcare professionals related to needlestick injuries, ongoing government initiatives to modernize & expand healthcare infrastructure, and continuous reduction in product prices.
Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=42523876
Major Key Players:
Several market players also adopted strategies such as expansions to expand their presence and increase their visibility in the market. In 2015, 3M Company (U.S.), Septodont (U.S.), Vista Dental Products (U.S.), Power Dental USA, Inc. (U.S.), 4tek S.r.l (Italy), A. Titan Instrument Inc. (U.S.), Delmaks Surgico (Pakistan), Integra LifeSciences Corporation (U.S.), and Dentsply International, Inc. (U.S.) were some of the key players operating in the global market.
