Global Gynecology Surgical Instrument Market Growing at a CAGR of 7.1%
The Market in Asia is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 17, 2020 ) Major factors driving the growth of this market include a high incidence of gynecological diseases, increasing awareness of gynecological diseases, and rising government investments for providing advanced healthcare facilities & services. In addition, emerging Asian markets have opened an array of opportunities for players in this market. However, the increasing preference for robotic surgeries may restrain the growth of this market.
How the Market Growth Looks Like and Segmentation?
[139 Pages Report] The Gynecology Surgical Instrument Market is expected to reach USD 2.44 Billion, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.
Based on application, the gynecology surgical instrument market is further divided into laparoscopy, hysteroscopy, dilation and curettage, colposcopy, and other applications. Laparoscopy forms the largest and fastest-growing application segment of the global market. This is mainly attributed to the various advantages of laparoscopy procedures, which includes less blood loss, shorter hospital stays, and fewer intraoperative & postoperative complications. Hysteroscopy forms the second largest segment due to factors such as the increasing incidence of fetal deaths and rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries.
Based on end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers. Hospitals and clinics are expected to dominate the market for gynecology surgical instrument. Growth in this end-user segment can be attributed to the increasing incidence of diseases such as endometriosis, uterine fibroids, gynecological cancers and the subsequent increase in the number of gynecology surgical procedures.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=122824797
Market Growth Drivers:
- High Incidence of Gynecological Diseases
- Government Initiatives
- Increasing Number of Gynecology Surgeries
- Increasing Awareness on Gynecological Diseases
The global gynecology surgical instrument market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The market in Asia is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing awareness programs, high incidence of gynecological diseases, increasing number of hospitals, government initiatives focusing on women’s health, and improvements in the healthcare sector of Asian countries contribute to the growth of the market in Asia.
Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=122824797
Key market players in Gynecology Surgical Instrument Market are B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), CooperSurgical Inc. (U.S.), Ethicon, Inc. (U.S.), KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), KLS Martin Group (U.S.), MedGyn Products (U.S.), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Richard WOLF GmbH (Germany), Sklar Surgical Instruments (U.S.), and Tetra Surgical (Pakistan).
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
