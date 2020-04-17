Mice Model Market worth USD 1.6 billion by 2021
Mice Model Market by Type (Inbred, Knockout, Hybrid), Technology (CRISPR, Microinjection), Application (Oncology, Diabetes), Service (Breeding, Quarantine, Genetic testing) & Care Products (Bedding, Feed) - Analysis & Global Forecast to 2021
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 17, 2020 ) Ongoing innovations in mice models, the growing demand for personalized medicine, the increasing number of pharmaceutical R&D activities, and the rising focus of associations on the development of embryonic stem cells as well as knockout and mutant mice are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of the global mice model market during the forecast period.
How much is the mice model market worth?
MarketsandMarkets forecasts the mice model market to grow from USD 1.11 billion in 2016 to USD 1.59 billion by 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.5% during the forecast period. The growth of the market can be attributed to ongoing innovations in mice models, continuous support in the form of investments and grants, and growing demand for humanized mice models. The global mice model market is segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2016, North America accounted for the largest share of this market majorly due to the growth in biomedical research in the US, rising preclinical activities by CROs and pharmaceutical companies, and growing stem cell research in Canada.
The inbred mice segment accounted for the largest share of the mice model market, by type, in 2016
Inbred mice, genetically engineered mice, conditioned/surgically modified mice, hybrid/congenic mice, outbred mice, and spontaneous mutant mice are the different types of mice models covered in this report. In 2016, the inbred mice segment dominated the mice model market, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. This can primarily be attributed to the growing number of biomedical research activities where inbred mice are used widely for various biomedical experiments.
CRISPR/Cas9 is the fastest-growing technology segment in the mice model market
Based on the technology used to create transgenic mice, the market is segmented into CRISPR/Cas9, microinjection, embryonic stem cell injection, nuclear transfer, and other technologies. CRISPR/Cas9 is the most widely used technology to create transgenic mice owing to its advantages, such as high efficiency, ease of design, and relatively lower cost. Owing to its extensive usage, CRISPR/Cas9 is expected to be the largest and the fastest-growing technology segment in the mice model market during the forecast period.
Download PDF Brochure @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1308
The cages segment dominated the mice care products market in 2016
The mice care products market includes bedding, cages, feed, and other products. In 2016, cages dominated this market owing to their higher cost as compared to other mice care products. The demand for cages as well as other mice care products is driven primarily by the implementation of guidelines that state specific requirements for the welfare of laboratory animals, including the timely replacement of old equipment, such as cages, with new ones.
North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.
North America is accounted for the largest share of the market. North America’s leadership in the market can be attributed to the increased focus on biomedical research in the U.S., rising demands for monoclonal antibody production, nexus between CRO’s and pharmaceutical companies, continued and responsible use of animals ensured by animal care organizations, rising preclinical activities by CROs and pharmaceutical companies, and growing stem cell research in Canada.
Asia Pacific is the third-largest market for mice model market and is slated to register the highest CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. The high growth in the region can be attributed to less stringent regulations on the use of animal models for research in the region, international alliances for R&D activities in China, growth in regenerative medicine, biomedical, and medical research in Japan, growing presence of global players, development of bioclusters to boost the biotechnology industry in India, ongoing biomedical research activities in Australia, and rising pharmaceutical & biotechnology R&D activities.
Request for Sample Pages @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1308
Who are the leading vendors operating in Mice Model Market ?
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (U.S.), The Jackson Laboratory (U.S.), Taconic Biosciences, Inc. (U.S.), TRANS GENIC Inc. (Japan), Horizon Discovery Group plc (U.S.), Envigo (U.K.), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (U.S.), and genOway (France).
Charles River Laboratories is a leading player in the global mice models and services market. The mice models offered by the company include inbred, outbred, hybrid, immunodeficient, congenic, and genetically engineered mice. The company also offers mice modeling services such as surgical services for rodents, genetic testing services, colony management services, and health monitoring services. The strong portfolio enables the company to increase collaboration with clients—from early lead generation to candidate selection.
+ In 2019, Taconic Biosciences launched ARTE10 alzheimers disease mouse model
+ In 2018, Charles River entered into a collaborative agreement with genOway inorder to access it customers with 2,000 ready-to-use knockout mouse models.
+ In 2018, Taconic Biosciences and Cyagen Biosciences entered into a strategic partnership. Under this partnership, the two companies will combine resources to provide the global scientific community with access to premium custom model design and generation services
How much is the mice model market worth?
MarketsandMarkets forecasts the mice model market to grow from USD 1.11 billion in 2016 to USD 1.59 billion by 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.5% during the forecast period. The growth of the market can be attributed to ongoing innovations in mice models, continuous support in the form of investments and grants, and growing demand for humanized mice models. The global mice model market is segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2016, North America accounted for the largest share of this market majorly due to the growth in biomedical research in the US, rising preclinical activities by CROs and pharmaceutical companies, and growing stem cell research in Canada.
The inbred mice segment accounted for the largest share of the mice model market, by type, in 2016
Inbred mice, genetically engineered mice, conditioned/surgically modified mice, hybrid/congenic mice, outbred mice, and spontaneous mutant mice are the different types of mice models covered in this report. In 2016, the inbred mice segment dominated the mice model market, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. This can primarily be attributed to the growing number of biomedical research activities where inbred mice are used widely for various biomedical experiments.
CRISPR/Cas9 is the fastest-growing technology segment in the mice model market
Based on the technology used to create transgenic mice, the market is segmented into CRISPR/Cas9, microinjection, embryonic stem cell injection, nuclear transfer, and other technologies. CRISPR/Cas9 is the most widely used technology to create transgenic mice owing to its advantages, such as high efficiency, ease of design, and relatively lower cost. Owing to its extensive usage, CRISPR/Cas9 is expected to be the largest and the fastest-growing technology segment in the mice model market during the forecast period.
Download PDF Brochure @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1308
The cages segment dominated the mice care products market in 2016
The mice care products market includes bedding, cages, feed, and other products. In 2016, cages dominated this market owing to their higher cost as compared to other mice care products. The demand for cages as well as other mice care products is driven primarily by the implementation of guidelines that state specific requirements for the welfare of laboratory animals, including the timely replacement of old equipment, such as cages, with new ones.
North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.
North America is accounted for the largest share of the market. North America’s leadership in the market can be attributed to the increased focus on biomedical research in the U.S., rising demands for monoclonal antibody production, nexus between CRO’s and pharmaceutical companies, continued and responsible use of animals ensured by animal care organizations, rising preclinical activities by CROs and pharmaceutical companies, and growing stem cell research in Canada.
Asia Pacific is the third-largest market for mice model market and is slated to register the highest CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. The high growth in the region can be attributed to less stringent regulations on the use of animal models for research in the region, international alliances for R&D activities in China, growth in regenerative medicine, biomedical, and medical research in Japan, growing presence of global players, development of bioclusters to boost the biotechnology industry in India, ongoing biomedical research activities in Australia, and rising pharmaceutical & biotechnology R&D activities.
Request for Sample Pages @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1308
Who are the leading vendors operating in Mice Model Market ?
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (U.S.), The Jackson Laboratory (U.S.), Taconic Biosciences, Inc. (U.S.), TRANS GENIC Inc. (Japan), Horizon Discovery Group plc (U.S.), Envigo (U.K.), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (U.S.), and genOway (France).
Charles River Laboratories is a leading player in the global mice models and services market. The mice models offered by the company include inbred, outbred, hybrid, immunodeficient, congenic, and genetically engineered mice. The company also offers mice modeling services such as surgical services for rodents, genetic testing services, colony management services, and health monitoring services. The strong portfolio enables the company to increase collaboration with clients—from early lead generation to candidate selection.
+ In 2019, Taconic Biosciences launched ARTE10 alzheimers disease mouse model
+ In 2018, Charles River entered into a collaborative agreement with genOway inorder to access it customers with 2,000 ready-to-use knockout mouse models.
+ In 2018, Taconic Biosciences and Cyagen Biosciences entered into a strategic partnership. Under this partnership, the two companies will combine resources to provide the global scientific community with access to premium custom model design and generation services
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.