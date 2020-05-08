Discover how an effective technical records system can protect asset value with our forthcoming Webinar training
Sofema Aviation Services is offering a reliable solution that enables you to undergo training from any location without losing the advantages of classroom training such as discussion initiation and the ability to ask questions in real-time.
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 17, 2020 ) Sofema Aviation Services is pleased to present our upcoming Webinar training course:
Aircraft Technical Records Specialist Lessee Management for CAMO & TR Staff – 1 Webinar Day (6 hours)
Date: 8 May 2020
Price: 195 EUR per delegate
Register & Save your place
About the training
The course is designed to provide delegates with a detailed awareness of the aircraft technical documentation obligations in general as well as in relation to the end aircraft lease return process. Additionally, the delegates will spend time gaining familiarity with the various end of lease checklists to ensure an effective aircraft redeliver.
The delegate will be introduced to the regulatory requirements driven by compliance with EASA Part M. Throughout the course we will consider the best practice, self-monitoring procedures SMP and common errors which occur as well as focusing on the “Optimum Lease return Timeline”. Read more
What is the benefit of attending this training?
After completing the course you should be able to:
a) Understand the role of Technical Records related to the Operators lessee obligations
b) Gain familiarity with the end of Lease checklist requirements, to ensure complete CAW records
c) Understand Tech Records Obligations to support the Lessor and Lessee to manage all required documentation and achieve a successful redelivery
d) Understand how an effective technical records system can protect asset value
e) Understand the regulations which drive both Part M and Part 145 Technical Record Requirements
f) Understand Organisational Roles and Responsibilities Compliant with TSO / ETSO Management & oversight
g) Consider the Oversight of Maintenance Activities related to Part 21 Management of STC,s Mods and Repairs
h) Understand the need for Self-Monitoring Procedures (SMP) and the role of Quality Control within the Technical Records Environment
See the content of the course
How does Sofema Webinar Work?
We use https://zoom.us/. This is a live program where the instructor takes you through the material in real-time with easy to use Software.
This way of learning is highly interactive and spares the delegates additional costs such as travel and accommodation.
The Webinar training is a cost-effective way to cover the material for a small to a medium-size group of people. To go ahead with delivery the minimum number of participants required per course is six persons. However, if you are on your own please make the request to attend the training as we will consolidate and develop a group from all our clients.
Webinar Multi Delegate Discount
For 2 Delegates (or 1 Delegate attending 2 Training) we offer a 10% Discount for each Delegate
For 3 Delegates or more (or 1 Delegate attending 3 or more Training) we offer a 15% Discount for each Delegate
What do people say about Sofema Aviation Services training?
“I found satisfying answers to all my questions.”
“The instructor demonstrated very deep knowledge of the subject.”
“The length of the course fit my needs and expectations.”
“The content was really effective, I gained a lot of new knowledge.”
“The practical examples were perfectly delivered.”
Email office@sassofia.com to register or to receive any further details
Aircraft Technical Records Specialist Lessee Management for CAMO & TR Staff – 1 Webinar Day (6 hours)
Date: 8 May 2020
Price: 195 EUR per delegate
Register & Save your place
About the training
The course is designed to provide delegates with a detailed awareness of the aircraft technical documentation obligations in general as well as in relation to the end aircraft lease return process. Additionally, the delegates will spend time gaining familiarity with the various end of lease checklists to ensure an effective aircraft redeliver.
The delegate will be introduced to the regulatory requirements driven by compliance with EASA Part M. Throughout the course we will consider the best practice, self-monitoring procedures SMP and common errors which occur as well as focusing on the “Optimum Lease return Timeline”. Read more
What is the benefit of attending this training?
After completing the course you should be able to:
a) Understand the role of Technical Records related to the Operators lessee obligations
b) Gain familiarity with the end of Lease checklist requirements, to ensure complete CAW records
c) Understand Tech Records Obligations to support the Lessor and Lessee to manage all required documentation and achieve a successful redelivery
d) Understand how an effective technical records system can protect asset value
e) Understand the regulations which drive both Part M and Part 145 Technical Record Requirements
f) Understand Organisational Roles and Responsibilities Compliant with TSO / ETSO Management & oversight
g) Consider the Oversight of Maintenance Activities related to Part 21 Management of STC,s Mods and Repairs
h) Understand the need for Self-Monitoring Procedures (SMP) and the role of Quality Control within the Technical Records Environment
See the content of the course
How does Sofema Webinar Work?
We use https://zoom.us/. This is a live program where the instructor takes you through the material in real-time with easy to use Software.
This way of learning is highly interactive and spares the delegates additional costs such as travel and accommodation.
The Webinar training is a cost-effective way to cover the material for a small to a medium-size group of people. To go ahead with delivery the minimum number of participants required per course is six persons. However, if you are on your own please make the request to attend the training as we will consolidate and develop a group from all our clients.
Webinar Multi Delegate Discount
For 2 Delegates (or 1 Delegate attending 2 Training) we offer a 10% Discount for each Delegate
For 3 Delegates or more (or 1 Delegate attending 3 or more Training) we offer a 15% Discount for each Delegate
What do people say about Sofema Aviation Services training?
“I found satisfying answers to all my questions.”
“The instructor demonstrated very deep knowledge of the subject.”
“The length of the course fit my needs and expectations.”
“The content was really effective, I gained a lot of new knowledge.”
“The practical examples were perfectly delivered.”
Email office@sassofia.com to register or to receive any further details
Contact Information:
Sofema Aviation Services EOOD
Sofema Aviation Services
Tel: +35928210806
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
Sofema Aviation Services EOOD
Sofema Aviation Services
Tel: +35928210806
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.