Enteral Stenting Procedures Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Enteral Stenting Procedures Market is segmented by Stents (Self-expandable metal stents, Self-expandable plastic stents), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) – Size, Share, Outlook, and Opport
• Global enteral stenting Procedure Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period (2019-2026)
• Global enteral Stenting Procedure market is growing at a rocket pace in the recent past.
• Growing number of cancer cases across the globe, rapidly changing living conditions, increasing demand for minimally invasive treatment methods are some of the main reasons behind this growth story.
• Enteral Stenting is a process of deploying stents usually within the stomach and colon. The stents treat malignant luminal obstruction of the gastrointestinal tract.
• However, the safety concerns regarding the use of stents and risks involved are slowing down the growth of global Enteral Stenting Procedure market.
Market Outlook
By stents into
• Self-expandable metal stents (SEMS)
• Self-expandable plastic stents (SEPS)
• SEMS is preferably used for gastroduodenal, esophageal, and colonic malignant obstruction while SEPS are used for benign or malignant esophageal strictures.
By Region
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• North America
• South America
• Rest of the World
Geographical Share
• The report segments the geographies by region, which include North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW. North America is taking Lion’s share of global market followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. An increasing number of cancer cases (1,688,780 new cases of cancer are forecasted to occur in the US alone) is majorly driving the market in this region.
• The report covers the factors impacting the market and Regulatory Analysis.
