Energy Drinks Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Energy Drinks Market is segmented By Type (Hypertonic, Hypotonic, Isotonic), By Ingredients (Aqua/water, Additives (Sweeteners, Polysaccharides and Oligosaccharides, Flavours, Acidulants, Others)), By Packaging (Can, Bottle, Others), By Sales Chann
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 16, 2020 ) Market Overview
• Global Energy Drinks Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period (2019-2026)
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/energy-drinks-market
Drivers and Restraints
• Increased resistance to carbonated drinks and an increase in health consciousness is increasing the demand for the use of energy drinks. Energy drinks give instant energy along with providing mental and physical stimulation.
• With the sustained decline in sugar-sweetened beverages (SSBs), and aerated beverages, the energy drinks have continued to grow in popularity across the world.
• Also, the wide availability of energy drinks also expanded the market into deeper territories. Energy drinks are distributed in convenience, gas stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, medical stores, and other outlets.
• They occupy a very less shelf space, which acts as an added advantage to them. Convenience and gas stores have seen a significant share of sales among the distribution channel. Travelers formed a significant chunk of customers as they prefer energy drinks during their traveling period as it boosts their energy levels.
• Natural is a new trend in the food & beverages industry. It even tapped the energy drinks market. The energy drinks market has seen an enormous demand for natural energy drinks.
• Since the market is competitive regarding product differentiation, the manufacturers are launching the products in the same category.
Market Key Players
• Red Bull, Monster, Rockstar, Amp, NOS, Full Throttle, Xyience Xenergy, VPX Redline, Arizona Energy, Rip It, Venom, Double shot are some of the notable players in the global market.
• Marketing, number of sellers, branding and product differentiation are the primary competitive factors in the energy drink market. Red Bull takes lions to share with a global market share of 43% followed by Rockstar with 36%.
Scope of the Report
• In this report, the market is segmented based on the region such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and other. North America leads the global market followed by the Asia Pacific and Europe.
• The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.
• Energy Drinks Market consists of the following segments based on the type: Isotonic, Hypertonic and Hypotonic. Further, the market is segmented based on Ingredients such as Aqua/water and Additives (like Sweeteners, Polysaccharides and Oligosaccharides, Flavours, Acidulants and Others).
• Also, the market is classified by packaging into Bottle (Pet/Glass), Can and Others. This report also provides insights on segmentation based on sales channels.
• The different segments include Modern Grocery Retailers, Traditional Grocery Retailers, and Non-Grocery Specialists.
• The report profiles the following companies, which includes Arizona Beverage Company, Cloud 9, Coca cola, Dr. Pepper Snapple Group, Extreme Drinks Co, Living Essentials, Monster Beverage Corporation, Mountain Fuel Co, National Beverage Corp, Otsuka Holdings, PepsiCo, Red Bull and Rockstar, Inc.
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/energy-drinks-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/energy-drinks-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
• Global Energy Drinks Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period (2019-2026)
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/energy-drinks-market
Drivers and Restraints
• Increased resistance to carbonated drinks and an increase in health consciousness is increasing the demand for the use of energy drinks. Energy drinks give instant energy along with providing mental and physical stimulation.
• With the sustained decline in sugar-sweetened beverages (SSBs), and aerated beverages, the energy drinks have continued to grow in popularity across the world.
• Also, the wide availability of energy drinks also expanded the market into deeper territories. Energy drinks are distributed in convenience, gas stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, medical stores, and other outlets.
• They occupy a very less shelf space, which acts as an added advantage to them. Convenience and gas stores have seen a significant share of sales among the distribution channel. Travelers formed a significant chunk of customers as they prefer energy drinks during their traveling period as it boosts their energy levels.
• Natural is a new trend in the food & beverages industry. It even tapped the energy drinks market. The energy drinks market has seen an enormous demand for natural energy drinks.
• Since the market is competitive regarding product differentiation, the manufacturers are launching the products in the same category.
Market Key Players
• Red Bull, Monster, Rockstar, Amp, NOS, Full Throttle, Xyience Xenergy, VPX Redline, Arizona Energy, Rip It, Venom, Double shot are some of the notable players in the global market.
• Marketing, number of sellers, branding and product differentiation are the primary competitive factors in the energy drink market. Red Bull takes lions to share with a global market share of 43% followed by Rockstar with 36%.
Scope of the Report
• In this report, the market is segmented based on the region such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and other. North America leads the global market followed by the Asia Pacific and Europe.
• The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.
• Energy Drinks Market consists of the following segments based on the type: Isotonic, Hypertonic and Hypotonic. Further, the market is segmented based on Ingredients such as Aqua/water and Additives (like Sweeteners, Polysaccharides and Oligosaccharides, Flavours, Acidulants and Others).
• Also, the market is classified by packaging into Bottle (Pet/Glass), Can and Others. This report also provides insights on segmentation based on sales channels.
• The different segments include Modern Grocery Retailers, Traditional Grocery Retailers, and Non-Grocery Specialists.
• The report profiles the following companies, which includes Arizona Beverage Company, Cloud 9, Coca cola, Dr. Pepper Snapple Group, Extreme Drinks Co, Living Essentials, Monster Beverage Corporation, Mountain Fuel Co, National Beverage Corp, Otsuka Holdings, PepsiCo, Red Bull and Rockstar, Inc.
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/energy-drinks-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/energy-drinks-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
Contact Information:
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.