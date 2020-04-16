Endometriosis Drug Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Endometriosis Drug Market is segmented By Age Group (Child, Adult, Senior), By Study Phases (Early Phase, Phase 1, Phase 2, Phase 3, Phase 4), By Study Type (Interventional, Observational), By Drug Class (Gonadotropins Releasing Hormone agonists, P
Market Overview
• The global endometriosis market is estimated to reach a market value of USD 1807.78 million by 2018 and the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3% in the forecasted period 2019-2026.
• Endometriosis is a painful disorder in which tissue that normally lines the inside of your uterus leading pelvic pain and infertility.
• It is estimated that around 10% of the women across the world are suffering with endometriosis.
• Around 176 million people are suffering with endometriosis worldwide and is the second most gynecological problem. It takes an average of 7.5 years to detect the problem, with no definite cure for the endometriosis and the infertility rate as high as 30-50%.
Market Dynamics
• Increased awareness about the disease, increased adoption of oral contraceptive pill, and increasing incidents of endometriosis due to improved diagnostics techniques are some of the major factors driving the growth of the market.
• Ineffective drugs therapies, poor success rate are the major factors restraining the growth of the market.
Market Segmentation
The market is segmented into:
Drug Class
• Gonadotropins Releasing Hormone agonists
• Progestin
• Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory drugs
• Oral contraceptive pills
Therapy Type
• Pain Management
• Hormonal Therapy
• By therapy type, Hormone therapy account for more than 75% of the market share with rest being accounted by the pain medications. By Distribution channel, pharmacies account for the largest market share in 2018 with its market share getting reduced by 2026 due to growing e-commerce sector. E-commerce sector accounts for a considerable market share in 2026.
Geographical Analysis
• Europe accounts for the largest number of clinical trials by region with France accounting for most number of clinical trials in Europe. By country, United States account for the largest number of clinical trials.
Competitive Analysis
Some of the major companies in global endometriosis market include:
• Pfizer
• Bayer
• Eli Lilly
• Astrazeneca
• The endometriosis market is a fragmented market with top 5 companies accounting for only 40% of the market share. Partnerships and acquisitions are the key strategies followed by the major companies in the industry.
• Some of the recent industry developments include, Pfizer has received US FDA approval for Depo-Provera for treatment of endometriosis.
• AbbVie has received U.S. FDA Priority Review for Investigational Oral Treatment Elagolix for the Management of Endometriosis with Associated Pain
