Wound Care Biologics Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Wound Care Biologics Market is segmented By Product Type (Biological Skin Substitutes, Synthetic Skin Grafts, Allografts, Xenografts, Topical Agents), By Wound Type (Chronic Wounds, Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Venous Leg Ulcers, Pressure Ulcers, Acute Wo
• The global wound care biologics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% to reach the market value of USD YY million by 2026.
• Wound care biologics are bioengineered products used for non-healing wounds or in aiding the re-establishment of the body’s innate repair mechanisms.
• It can involve the application of active biological agents that exhibit antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory or other properties. Biological skin equivalents, epidermal growth factors, and tissue engineering might also be utilized.
• Biologic skin substitute products include tissue-engineered products such as allografts and xenografts, which can either temporarily or permanently replace the altered skin.
• Biologic skin substitutes are commonly used products for wound management as they have clinical and experimental evidence of efficacy in wound healing of various ailments such as ulcers, burns, etc.
• Wound care biologic dressings are also increasingly being used for post surgeries, severe trauma, burns, and other cases as they provide a moist healing environment and aid with the heat, electrolyte and protein loss for faster healing, and prevention of bacterial contamination.
Drivers and Restraints
• Market growth can primarily be attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic wounds such as diabetic foot ulcers, an aging population, increasing incidence of burns with the growing number of fire accidents and a surge in surgeries.
• Innovation in wound care biologics is also likely to fuel the growth of the wound care biologics market.
• According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), burns and fires are the third leading cause of death in the home and estimated that 1.1 million people suffer burn injuries that require medical attention every year in the U.S.
• Chronic wounds are becoming more prevalent with the increase in conditions such as diabetes. According to the U.S. National Institutes of Health, 2017, chronic wounds affect 6.5 million people in the U.S., and it is believed to affect as much as two percent of the population in developed countries – a number likely to rise with time.
• However, the high cost of wound care biologics, inadequate availability of clinical data high rejection rate associated with skin grafts and limited regulatory product approvals will restrain the growth of this market.
Segmentation Analysis
• Based on the product, the wound care biologics market is segmented into biological skin substitutes and topical agents.
• The biological skin substitutes segment accounts for the largest share of the market with the rising incidences of hard-to-heal wounds and their growing adoption skin substitutes such as synthetic skin grafts, allografts, and xenografts. Due to their high efficacy and more availability, synthetic skin grafts segment are expected to dominate this market and allografts (human donor tissue-derived products) is the fastest growing segment.
• By wound type, the wound care biologics market is segmented into chronic wounds and acute wounds, which are further sub-segmented into (diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, and pressure ulcers) and (surgical wounds, burns, and others) respectively.
• Chronic wound segment holds a significant share of the wound care biologics market due to the increasing number of diabetic patients and the high incidence rate of ulcers.
• In 2016, an issued paper: Management of Patients with Venous Leg Ulcers (VLUs) estimated that VLUs affecting 1% of the population and 3% of people over 80 years of age in westernized countries with the recurrence rate within three months after wound closure is as high as 70%.
• Burn sub-segment is the fastest growing due to the widespread adoption of wound care biologics for the treatment of burn injuries in developed countries. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), nearly 11 million people worldwide are burned severely enough to require medical attention annually.
Geography Analysis
• North America is currently dominating the global wound care biologics market, regarding revenue, owing it to the rising prevalence of chronic wounds and rising demand for recombinant factors.
• For instance, a rough population prevalence rate for chronic non-healing wounds in the United States is 2% of the general population, and a conservative estimate of the cost of caring for these wounds exceeds 50 billion per year.
• Asia-Pacific is to be the fastest growing region for the global wound care biologics market, this is primarily due to the rise in the number of the diabetic population across Asia-Pacific and burn incidents.
• According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in India, over 1 000 000 people are moderately or severely burnt every year.
• According to the International Diabetes Federation, 2017, an estimated 82 million adults aged 20-79 years are living with diabetes in the South-East Asia region, representing a regional prevalence of 8.5%. Increasing investments by governments of these countries to improve health care facilities is another factor driving this segment.
Competitive Landscape
• Several companies have adopted merger and acquisitions policies to help them to stand out as strong competitors in the market and also expand its sales in the global balloon catheters market. New product launches are another strategy adopted by the leading players to improve their market presence.
• For instance, In January 2019, Generex Biotechnology Corporation completed the acquisition Olaregen Therapeutix
• Inc. Olaregen Therapeutix is preparing to launch its proprietary, patented, wound conforming gel matrix, Excellagen, an FDA 510K-Cleared wound healing product which can be used in the treatment of wounds including partial and full thickness wounds, ulcers, surgical wounds (donor sites/grafts, post-Mohs surgery), and trauma wounds (abrasions, lacerations, second-degree burns).
• In August 2017, Skye Biologics secured multiyear agreements to provide WoundEx Fastacting amniotic membrane for outpatient wound care with New York City Health and Hospitals Corporation (HHC), and Prohealth Medical Management and Prohealth Care Associates two of the largest healthcare networks in New York.
• In July 2016, a combined team of researchers from the Boston University and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical center developed a new type of hydrogel bandage for the burn patients. This new hydrogel bandage allows the easy removal at the time of dressing change, by applying an aqueous solution of cysteine methyl ester. The hydrogel bandage seals the burn wounds to prevent entry of bacteria and proven to be easily removable.
