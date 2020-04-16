Waste to Energy Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Waste to Energy Market is segmented By technology type (Thermal, Biological), By waste (Solid Waste, Liquid Waste, Gaseous Waste), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) – Share, Size, Outlook, a
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 16, 2020 ) Market Overview
• The Global Waste to Energy Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• Waste to energy is a technology to utilize waste as a fuel source to generate electricity. This technology can reduce urban waste by up to 90%. Waste to energy technology contributes to sustainable practices by producing clean energy and reducing the disposal or landfilling of waste.
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/waste-to-energy-market
Market Dynamics
• Growing economy, rapid urbanization, and industrialization which will contribute to the higher municipal solid waste that drives the growth of waste to energy market in the coming years. Globally, an estimate of more than 6 million tons of waste per day is expected by 2026.
• Complex design considerations for waste treatment and air pollution treatment are the critical restraints that are hampering the market growth.
Segmentation Analysis
• Global waste to energy market is segmented by technology and waste/ fuel type.
• By technology, the market is segmented in to thermal and biological. The biological segment is expected to have significant growth in the forecast period with increasing effectiveness in the conversion of waste to fuel and energy with reduced greenhouse gas emissions.
• By fuel type, the market is segmented as solid waste, liquid waste, and gaseous waste. Solid waste is accounted for the significant share in the market with growing urbanization trends and increasing municipal solid waste in recent years.
Geographical Share
• By Geography the market is segmented into the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the World. Europe is accounted for the significant share in the global waste to the energy market and is supported by well-developed municipal solid waste management for disposal or treatment.
• Asia Pacific region is expected to post strong growth in the coming years with increasing waste generation and investments for waste management and utilization in energy generation.
• China produces about 300 million tons of Municipal solid waste per annum and is expected to reach 500 million tons by 2025. Thus this increase in municipal waste will offer furthermore opportunities for Waste to Energy market in the coming years.
Competitive Trends
• The key players in the waste to energy market are Covanta Energy, China Everbright, and others. Market players are developing new technologies for waste management and energy conversion to be competitive in the market.
• For instance, in November 2018, Geforce has launched new technology called Plasmolysis to generate hydrogen from industrial wastewater, further mixing with biogas produces hydrogen-enriched compressed natural gas (HCNG), which is a cost-effective, eco-friendly fuel for generation of electricity.
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/waste-to-energy-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/waste-to-energy-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
• The Global Waste to Energy Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• Waste to energy is a technology to utilize waste as a fuel source to generate electricity. This technology can reduce urban waste by up to 90%. Waste to energy technology contributes to sustainable practices by producing clean energy and reducing the disposal or landfilling of waste.
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/waste-to-energy-market
Market Dynamics
• Growing economy, rapid urbanization, and industrialization which will contribute to the higher municipal solid waste that drives the growth of waste to energy market in the coming years. Globally, an estimate of more than 6 million tons of waste per day is expected by 2026.
• Complex design considerations for waste treatment and air pollution treatment are the critical restraints that are hampering the market growth.
Segmentation Analysis
• Global waste to energy market is segmented by technology and waste/ fuel type.
• By technology, the market is segmented in to thermal and biological. The biological segment is expected to have significant growth in the forecast period with increasing effectiveness in the conversion of waste to fuel and energy with reduced greenhouse gas emissions.
• By fuel type, the market is segmented as solid waste, liquid waste, and gaseous waste. Solid waste is accounted for the significant share in the market with growing urbanization trends and increasing municipal solid waste in recent years.
Geographical Share
• By Geography the market is segmented into the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the World. Europe is accounted for the significant share in the global waste to the energy market and is supported by well-developed municipal solid waste management for disposal or treatment.
• Asia Pacific region is expected to post strong growth in the coming years with increasing waste generation and investments for waste management and utilization in energy generation.
• China produces about 300 million tons of Municipal solid waste per annum and is expected to reach 500 million tons by 2025. Thus this increase in municipal waste will offer furthermore opportunities for Waste to Energy market in the coming years.
Competitive Trends
• The key players in the waste to energy market are Covanta Energy, China Everbright, and others. Market players are developing new technologies for waste management and energy conversion to be competitive in the market.
• For instance, in November 2018, Geforce has launched new technology called Plasmolysis to generate hydrogen from industrial wastewater, further mixing with biogas produces hydrogen-enriched compressed natural gas (HCNG), which is a cost-effective, eco-friendly fuel for generation of electricity.
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/waste-to-energy-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/waste-to-energy-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
Contact Information:
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.