Voice Restoration Devices Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Voice Restoration Devices Market is segmented By Device Type (Artificial Larnyx, Tracheoesophageal Voice Prosthesis), By End User (Multi-Specialty Hospitals, ENT hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), and By Region (North America, Latin America,
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 16, 2020 ) Market Overview
• Global Voice Restoration Devices Market growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during forecast period (2019-2026)
• A voice restoration devices are the devices used in conjunction with voice therapy such as esophageal speech and stoma occlusion with the thumb, to help laryngectomized patients to produce a statement.
• In the majority of the cases, the voice box is removed due to larynx cancer. The patient has to go through specific voice restoration therapy which involves the use of devices and implants.
• The devices specifically valves are made up of silicone in case of voice prosthesis and electronically operated small handheld devices in case of an electrolarynx. The increasing number of larynx cancer cases is driving the global voice restoration devices market.
• The global incidence of larynx cancer is around 136,000 new cases annually, with a 7:1 male predominance. There is a higher incidence of larynx cancer in western Asia with 6% of all cancers diagnosed in males are of the larynx.
Market Drivers and Restraints
• The growing incidences of laryngeal cancer are one of the significant drivers among others who play a vital role in voice restoration devices market.
• The prevalence of throat cancer is increasing around the world. According to the National Cancer Institute (NCI), 2014, around 100,000 people in the US had laryngeal cancer.
• According to The American Cancer Society, 2017, around 13,150 new cases were added to the existing laryngeal cancer patients. With the rising cases of human papillomavirus (HPV) infection and the high consumption of tobacco and alcohol, the risk of laryngeal cancer is increasing which would further drive the demand for voice restoration devices market, over the forecast.
• However, the high cost of devices and procedures might hamper the market potential. Various types of voice prosthesis and methods are available in the market. Many small and medium-sized clinics cannot order and prepay for a minimum stock of different brands and sizes of devices due to lack of budget.
• The price of pneumatic artificial larynx devices ranges from approximately USD 75 to USD 150, while neck-type electrolarynx devices price varies from USD 150 to USD 800.
Segmentation Analysis
• The global voice restoration devices market is segmented on device type, which includes artificial larynx (Electrolarynx), and tracheoesophageal voice prosthesis.
• Tracheoesophageal voice prosthesis is further classified into blom-singer valve, provox valve, and groningen valve. By end-user, the global voice restoration market is segmented into multi-specialty hospitals, ENT hospitals, and ambulatory surgical centers.
• Artificial larynx (Electrolarynx) is the leading device type in the market, holding dominant share in 2017. The segment is exhibiting a significant growth owing to good alternatives to postlaryngectomy rehabilitation, and longer life cycles compared other voice restoration devices such as tracheoesophageal voice prosthesis.
• A significant advantage of the artificial larynx is that its use is often quickly and rapidly learned, while significant disadvantages include wonderful voice quality and the need to use a hand to speak.
Geographical Analysis
• By geography, the voice restoration devices market is segmented as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America holds the dominant market share for voice restoration devices in 2017, and it is expected to maintain the growth over the forecast period.
• The U.S. is the most revenue generating country within voice restoration market owing to numerous cases of laryngeal and hypopharyngeal cancers and adoption of voice restoration devices among the patients.
• The American Cancer Society estimated that about 13,150 new cases of laryngeal cancer would be registered in the U.S. in 2017, out of which 3,710 people are expected to die from laryngeal cancer.
Competitive Trends
• The global voice restoration devices market is consolidated, and a few significant players hold a considerable market share and are expected to strengthen further.
• The acquisition is the dominant stagey adopted by the market players to enhance their product portfolio in voice restoration market.
• For instance, Atos Medical acquired Griffin Laboratories to improve dedication to serving laryngectomee community.
• The acquisition was a part of backward integration by Atos, which was a long-term customer of Griffin Laboratories.
• Commercially available intraoral electronic larynx are the Cooper-Rand (Luminaud Inc, Mentor, Ohio), which costs approximately USD 375, and the interdental Ultra Voice (Health Concepts, Inc, Malvern, Pennsylvania), with an estimated cost of USD 2,000.
