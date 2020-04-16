UV-Curable Adhesives Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global UV Adhesives Market is segmented By Resin Type (Acrylic, Cyanoacrylate, Epoxy, Others), By Application (Electronics, Medical, Industrial, Others), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) – Share,
• The Global UV-Curable Adhesives Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• UV Curing adhesives is a light using curing resins which makes use of Ultraviolet light or other varieties of radiation to provoke curing and to form a permanent bond without heating.
• UV cured adhesives are also known as radiation curing or radcure resins. UV cured adhesives incorporate oligomers, monomers, photo-graph initiators and UV clear filters. These adhesives are in use since several decades, and the use of UV curved adhesives is widespread mainly in the assembly of medical devices as well as in the electronics industry as these are more environmentally and user-friendly.
Drivers & Restraints
• The principal characteristic properties of UV curable adhesives such as rapid curing, easy application, and high bond strength cost-effective, adaptable and easy application of resins even important physical properties such as high bond strength, chemical resistance, and many more, offer better product performance compared to others.
• Moreover, these help in low Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) emission and smooth finishing. Rapid curing can also help in minimizing material usage and production cost.
• Also, there is an increase in the demand for UV adhesives for flexible packaging applications that are expected to boost the market in the forecast period.
• However, the drawback of UV curing adhesive is these can resist only for a limited number of sterilization cycles. Thus, presently these adhesives are mostly used in-dispensable devices which are sterilized fewer times. Another challenge is that oxygen inhibition causes a sticky layer on the top of the surface which results in incomplete curing.
Segment Analysis:
• The UV-curable adhesives are segmented from an application into a few main segments such as medicine, transportation, packing, industrial, electronics, and others. Among all these medical applications occupies the dominant share.
• UV curing adhesives are widely used in the pharmaceutical industry for device assemblage. These adhesive are most commonly used in the manufacturing of medical types of equipment like catheters, syringes, blood filters, and others.
• These UV curable adhesives can be able to withstand harsh sterilization techniques like autoclaving. The increase in technological advancements and government schemes in Asia-Pacific have increased the production of medical devices mostly in India, China, and Japan.
• This helped to grow in the number of healthcare providers as well as the existing facilities. These factors contribute to boosting the medical segment in UV-curable adhesives market. Bonding properties of these UV cure adhesives used in clear plastic, glassware, glass furniture, and others have contributed higher demand for UV curative bonding adhesives in medical and optical devices over the past few years.
• In the forecast period, even electronic application is going witness a rapid surge. UV curing adhesives are mostly used in the electronics industry for the assemblage of electronics as well as in protection of circuits. Few UV curved adhesives contain additional modifiers such as pigments and fillers. UV curved adhesives also include solvent-based resins and Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) which is used to alter the viscosity of a solution.
• Based on resin type UV curable adhesives are segmented into acrylic, epoxy, cyanoacrylate, silicone and a few others. Of all these acrylics copolymers are known to be one of the most widely used polymers for manufacturing UV-curable adhesives. Acrylate resin is preferred in UV curing adhesives because it is water resistive with good impact strength. Medium-hard thermoplastic acrylic resin provides good adhesiveness on plastics, wood, metals, and others. Acrylic resin offers excellent mechanical properties, chemical resistance, and stability for automotive parts as it is mostly used in the automotive sector. With the increase in demand for these adhesives in automotive and industrial industries, the market for acrylic-based UV-cured adhesives is expected to rise through the forecast period.
Geography Analysis
• Global UV curable adhesive market is segmented by geographic region which includes North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and ROW. The Asia Pacific occupies the significant share in the UV curable adhesive market. In the forecast period, the UV curable adhesive market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX%.
• Increased medical, transportation, electronics industry in various countries in the Asia-Pacific region such as India, China, and Southeast Asia countries contributed to the growing market for UV-curable adhesives.
• For example, the packaging industry in these countries is rising at a significant rate, owing to the expanding food & beverage, and retail sectors and due to cheap raw material and low labor costs. The consumer durables like electronics appliances also have observed a remarkable increase in production and sales in these coun-tries, due to rapid urbanization, and change in lifestyle of the people. All these factors are helping to boost the market.
Companies and Activities
• Prominent players in the global electromechanical relay market are Henkel AG Company, H.B. Fuller Company, 3M Company, Dymax Corporation, DELO Industrial Adhesives, Dow Corning, SIKA, Bostik, Beacon Adhesives, Panacol-Elosol GmbH, Permabond LLC, Denka Company Ltd., Master Bond, and others. Product launches, partnerships, and expansions are some of the strategies adopted by players to increase their market share. For instance, in June 2018 Arsenal acquired Epoxy Technology Inc., one of the leading manufacturers of high-performance specialty epoxy, ultraviolet, and hybrid adhesives.
• In 2017 Darex is acquired by Henkel for USD 1.05 billion which is a supplier of high-performance sealants and coatings.
