Unidirectional Tapes Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Unidirectional Tapes Market is segmented By Material Type (Carbon, Glass), By Type (Thermoplastic, Thermoset), By Application-based Analysis (Building & Construction, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Aeronautic Other), and By Region (North America, Latin Ame
• Global Unidirectional Tapes Market Expected to reach a high CAGR of 12.8% By 2026: DataM Intelligence
• A unidirectional (UD) fabric is one in which the majority of fibers run in one direction only. Exact unidirectional fabrics offer the ability to place thread in the component exactly where it is required, and in the maximum quantity.
• In a unidirectional tape, glass or carbon fibers, which are embedded usually in a thermoplastic matrix, optimally combine their properties so that innovative construction materials result which enable new component design.
• A small amount of fiber or other material may run in different directions with the primary intention being to hold the first fibers in position, although the other threads may also offer some structural properties.
• Multiple layers of UD tape in a laminate make up organosheets, which significantly exceed the mechanical properties of metal sheets of similar thickness.
• The UD tapes have a high density of fibers, high-quality fiber impregnation in the thermoplastic resin, minimal void content and fewer broken fibers.
Market Trends
• Commercial-grade unidirectional tapes are ideal for fabricating composite products that require long lay-up times and thick laminate construction.
• Unidirectional Tapes have outstanding mechanical properties and are exceedingly suitable for use in ultra-lightweight composite applications.
• The UD tapes have short manufacturing cycle times, and many of them can be processed and deformed by the application of heat. They also have Unmatched mechanical resistance under tensile, flexural, compressive or shear stress. These properties of unidirectional tapes are increasing its demand for various manufacturing processes.
• Due to the excellent combination of lightweight and strength, unidirectional tapes are ideal for Aeronautic applications. Fiber reinforced unidirectional (UD) tapes are now being considered for truck trailer floor panels, side walls, and bulkhead of commercial vehicles resulting in lower trailer weight and lower fuel costs.
• They are not appropriate for parts that require a tremendous anisotropic strength property. This factor limits the application range of unidirectional tapes.
Segmentation Analysis
• Unidirectional Tapes Market is segmented by Material Type, Type, and application. By Material Type, the market is segmented into Carbon and Glass UD Tapes. Glass UD tapes are the relatively low-cost option, and they are easy to process and provide excellent corrosion resistance.
• Hence, they account for significant share of the market. Advances in carbon fiber and resin have also made unidirectional carbon fiber reinforcement more popular for use in architectural and structural engineering.
• The lightweight and stiffness of unidirectional carbon fiber are also being utilized in wide turbine blades. Due to this, the carbon UD Tapes segment is expected to be the fastest growing.
• By Type, Unidirectional Tapes Market is divided into Thermoplastic and Thermoset UD Tapes. Since thermoplastic UD tapes are more versatile and can be deformed and reprocessed, They account for most significant share of the market.
• By application, Unidirectional Tapes Market is segmented into Building & Construction, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Aeronautic, and Others such as Sports. In Building & Construction, UD Tapes can be quickly and very effectively incorporated into existing extrusion processes.
• They add significant strength and stiffness with minimum weight impact. In the Oil & Gas sector, they are used for more innovative domestic pipe and associated infrastructure.
• In Automotive & Aeronautic, they are used for their extremely lightweight properties. Unidirectional tapes can be used in aircraft to reduce the weight of the seat frames by 30%.
• Due to extensive use in defense and aerospace industry aeronautic segment accounted for largest market share. In Sports, Unidirectional Tapes are being used for prosthetic blades, such as those used by Paralympic sprinters.
Geographical Share
• By Region, Global Unidirectional Tapes market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-pacific, Europe, and Rest of the world. UD tapes are not widely used outside of North America & Europe due to high cost.
• The presence of aerospace & defense companies in the US contributes significantly to the market share of UD Tapes in North America.
• Europe accounted for the second largest share of the market. North America will continue to exhibit high growth due to the use of UD tapes in defense applications and new aircraft.
Competitive Landscape
• Some of the critical players in the Unidirectional Tapes Market are Evonik Industries, Sabic, Royal Tencate, Solvay, Hexcel Corporation, SGL Group, TCR Composites, Axiom Materials, Sigmatex, PRF Composite Materials, Fibre Glass, and Teijin Limited.
• Unidirectional Tapes Market is expected to witness significant growth which has resulted in expansion and product launches by major players. Companies are expanding their portfolio by-products with unique properties. In May 2018, SABIC introduced at JEC World 2018 new UDMAX™ GPE 46-70 tape, the latest addition to its expanding portfolio of UDMAX unidirectional fiber-reinforced thermoplastic composite tape products.
• In April 2018, Solvay launched Evolite F1050 a unidirectional tape which is a high-performance thermoplastic composite with continuous carbon fiber reinforcement.
• Increased demand for UD Tapes will also require greater production capacity. In Feb 2018, Fraunhofer PAZ and KraussMaffei Berstorff started UD tape production line in Schkopau, Germany.
