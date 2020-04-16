Thin-film Batteries Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Thin-film Batteries Market is segmented By Type (Non-Rechargeable, Rechargeable), By Voltage (Below 1.5V, 1.5V, 3.0V, Greater than 3V), By Application (Medical, Wearables, Smart cards, Sensors and label, Others), and By Region (North America, Latin
• The Global Thin-film Batteries Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 40.7% during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• The thin film battery is a form of lithium-ion based solid-state battery. Thin-film cells conserve space and weight and provide a long life cycle.
• Its development is motivated by the prospect of combining the advantages of solid-state batteries with the benefits of thin-film manufacturing processes.
• The layers that make up the anode, cathode, and electrolyte in thin film batteries are micron-thick and are typically deposited using physical vapor deposition, either by thermal evaporation and a sputtering process.
• Thin-film construction could lead to improvements in specific energy, energy density, and power density on top of the gains from using a solid electrolyte.
• It allows for flexible cells only a few microns thick. It may also reduce manufacturing costs from scalable roll-to-roll processing and even allow for the use of cheap materials.
Market Dynamics
• Compared to conventional batteries, the main feature of thin film batteries (TFBs) is that they are genuinely all solid state (no liquid or polymer).
• And operating in conditions where other batteries would fail. Thin film batteries are popular with smart device manufacturers because they’re small and light which makes them ideal for low power applications.
• The market for thin film batteries is being driven by demand for technologies based on the internet of things (IoT), wearables, and portable electronics.
• Thin-film batteries can be very useful in renewable energy storage devices, smart cards, radio frequency identification (RFID) tags, portable electronics, defibrillators, neural stimulators, pacemakers, and wire-less sensors.
• Other potential markets for thin-film batteries include integrated circuits which require batteries that can withstand the solder reflow process and medical applications that have stringent requirements for safety and durability.
• Despite huge potential, structural and architectural innovations are needed to tune Thin-film batteries to the needs of future applications. Today’s thin-film battery can only be used for low power application.
Segmentation Analysis
• Thin-film Batteries Market is segmented by Type, voltage, and by the application. By Type, Thin-film Batteries are divided into Rechargeable and Non-Rechargeable.
• Rechargeable batteries provide greater utility than Non-rechargeable batteries. Rechargeable batteries are crucial for wearables and medical devices such as hearing aid devices, cochlear im-plants, and other assistive devices and various other wireless applications. Rechargeable thin-film batteries are expected to grow at the fastest rate.
• By Voltage rating, the market is divided into batteries with a rating below 1.5V, 1.5V, 3.0V, Greater than 3V. By Voltage, batteries greater than 3V accounted for significant market share. By application, Thin-film Batteries Market is segmented into Medical, Wearables, Smart Cards, Sensors & label, and others.
• In the medical field they are mainly used in implantable medical devices, accelerated healing devices, medical patches, patient monitoring, and transdermal drug delivery systems. In wearables, they are used in health and fitness trackers, tracking devices, smart clothing, sleep training.
• Application of thin-film battery in wearables is expected to grow at the fast-est rate due to multiple smart wearable devices coming to market.
• Smart card segment consists of applications such as credit/debit, pre-payment, transit, se-cure student IDs, employee badges, on-line authentication.
• Most conventional batteries cannot be used for smart cards due to organic content inside them. Smart card segment ac-counted for a major share of the market. Sensor and label segment mainly include perisha-ble goods, smart labels, pharmaceutical labels, and asset tracking.
• Newer generations of active tags require battery power to maintain the ongoing data collection required by sen-sors. Among other applications, the thin-film battery can be used in the new generation of semiconductors, integrated circuits such as non-volatile SRAM (nvSRAM).
Geographical Analysis
• By region, Global Thin-film batteries market is segmented into North America, South Ameri-ca, Asia-pacific, Europe, and Rest of the world. North America accounted is the largest mar-ket for Thin-film batteries.
• The US has the majority of the innovative start-ups in the Thin-film batteries market which has contributed to the growth of the market in the region.
• The US and Canada also developments going on regarding thin-film batteries in the academic field. In Europe, Western Europe mainly Germany has the contributed most to the market share of thin-film batteries.
• In Asia-pacific, Japan, South Korea have made huge progress in thin-film batteries. China is the largest potential market for Thin-film battery market and China as well as Taiwan have been making progress in the thin-film battery market. Due to huge market potential coupled with technological innovations, Asia-pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region dur-ing the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape
• Some of the crucial players in the Thin-film Batteries Market are BrightVolt, NEC Corp, LG Chem, Cymbet, Molex, Imprint Energy, Inc., Infinite Power Solutions, Excellatron, Front Edge Technology, Blue Spark Technologies, Enfucell Oy, Ascent Solar Technologies, Shenzhen Hai-lei New Energy Co. Ltd, and Guangzhou Fullriver Battery New Technology Co., Ltd.
