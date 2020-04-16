Thermal Ceramics Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Thermal Ceramics Market is segmented By Type (Ceramic Fiber, Insulation Bricks), By Temperature Range (600-1000 Celsius, 1000-1400 Celsius, 1400-1600 Celsius, Above 1600 Celsius), By Application-based Analysis (Mining & Metal Processing, Chemical &
• The Global Thermal Ceramics Market is expected to grow at a CAGR during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• Thermal Ceramics are used as insulation materials, because of their ability to withstand high temperatures, and are used for lining furnaces and kilns.
• Thermal Ceramics products often exist in the form of blankets, boards, felts, bulk fibers, vacuum-formed or cast shapes, paper, and textiles.
• Their lightweight, thermal-shock resistance, and strength make them useful in many industries. Modern technologies enable the production of highly porous foam ceramics, intended for use as energy-efficient thermal insulation in blast furnaces.
• These thermal insulation products significantly reduce energy consumption and emissions in a variety of high-temperature processing applications.
Market Dynamics
• The use of thermal ceramic products or ceramic wool for insulation purposes has become very popular nowadays. Almost all companies today demand these products because they are mainly used to control heat.
• Ceramic fiber products widely used by various businesses that involve operations and manufacturing processes that generate or use high temperatures.
• Thermal ceramics have various useful features such as low thermal conductivity, low heat storage, high tensile strength, thermal shock resistance, and sound absorption.
• These properties of thermal ceramics yield various applications especially in metal & petrochemical industries and other industries such as process heaters, heat-treating furnaces, ethylene furnaces, all furnace linings requiring a protective barrier.
• Thermal ceramics are easy to install, contains no binder, contain no asbestos, no curing on the dry out time required which makes them preferable over other alternatives.
• Companies operating in the thermal ceramics market are launching innovative products. In 2017, Unifrax began its latest low bio-persistent thermal insulation using enhanced fi-binarization techniques combined with new proprietary processing technology to provide customers with improved thermal and physical characteristics.
Segmentation Analysis
• Thermal Ceramics Market is segmented by Type, Temperature Range, and by the application. By type, the thermal ceramics market is segmented into insulation bricks and ceramic fiber. The Ceramic fiber segment consists of a ceramic blanket, cloth, rope, paper, board, etc.
• They are used in fire doors, furnace insulation, individual heat-resistant containers and for heating pipes, for situations with direct exposure to flames, as gaskets to hold or keep out high temperatures.
• The ceramic fiber segment dominated the market, and it is expected to grow at the fastest rate. Insulation bricks are mainly used in glass industries, ceramics industries, electrolytic aluminum industries, iron & steel industries, non-ferrous metals industries, and power generation industries.
• By temperature range, the thermal ceramics market is segmented into 600-1000 celsius, 1000-1400 Celsius, 1400-1600 Celsius, and above 1600 Celsius. Thermal ceramics used for 1000-1400 Celsius temperature range accounted for significant market share.
• By application, the thermal ceramics market is segmented into mining & metal processing, chemical & petrochemical, manufacturing, power generation, and others.
• The mining & metal processing segment accounted for significant market share due to extensive use in both ferrous & non-ferrous metal processing.
• In the metal industry, they can be used for burner blocks, covers, curtains, emission control, expansion joints, furnace linings, gaskets, hot gas filtration, insulation, mold linings, and nozzle shrouds.
• In chemical & petrochemical, they are used for acoustical insulation, boilers, catalyst recovery, fire protection, ground flares, hot gas filtration, personnel/equipment protection, seals, insulation, etc.
• In manufacturing, they are frequently used in automotive & aerospace industry for electric car battery insulation, AGM battery separators, lib battery fire protection, exhaust system insulation, friction materials, fuel filtration, gaskets, start-stop batteries, airbag filtration, aircraft appliance insulation, aircraft heat shields, cable wraps, cryogenic insulation, and electronics fire protection.
• The manufacturing segment is expected to witness the fastest growth due to the automotive industry, especially electric cars. In power generation, they are used for thermal oxidizers, waste incineration, boilers, personnel/equipment protection, polysilicon reactors, etc.
Geographical Share
• By region, the global thermal ceramics market is segmented into North America, South Ameri-ca, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific segment dominates the market due to massive industrial activity in the region, especially in China.
• Asia-Pacific is also expected to be the fastest-growing due to growth in the metal processing industry, automotive, and construction sector in China.
Competitive Landscape
• Global Thermal Ceramics Market is very competitive. Some of the notable players in the Thermal Ceramics Market are Morgan Thermal Ceramics, Unifrax, IBIDEN, Isolite Insulating Products, YESO Insulating Products, Luyang Energy-Saving, RHI Magnesita, Rath Inc., Nutec, Vitcas Ltd, and Mineral Seal Corporation.
• In Sept 2017, Unifrax launched their latest low bio-persistent thermal insulation Isofrax® 1400 blanket and modules which from the high-temperature LBP technology first introduced by Unifrax.
