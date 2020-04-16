Textile Enzymes Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Textile Enzymes Market is segmented By Type (Cellulase, Amylase, Catalase, Others (includes Laccase), By Application (Enzymatic Desizing, Biosource, Biopolishing, Enzymatic treatment to denim, Others (includes Enzymatic Bleaching), and By Region (N
• The Global Textile enzymes Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• Enzymes are sizeable high-molecular-weight protein structures produced from living cells such as animals, bacteria, plants, and fungi that catalyze specific biochemical reactions with highly specific active sites within the molecule that perform the catalytic reaction.
• These are biodegradable. Replacing enzymes with simpler compounds that simulate the behavior of these biocatalysts could significantly increase the reaction rate, facilitate the enzymatic process and it is cost-effective. Proteins are used during textile processing.
• They are used to enhance the preparation of cotton to reducing impurities, weaving, minimize pulls in fabric, also used for pre-treatment before dying to reduce rinsing time and improve color quality. They start the chemical reaction to take place quickly and efficiently without changing themselves.
Drivers & Restraints
• Textile enzymes can speed up the reaction, can act only on specific substrates, can replace harsh materials, easy to control and safe to use, operate under mild conditions, all these factors drive the market. Pollution free processes are improving all over the world.
• These enzymes are emerging as the best alternative to the polluting textile processing methods. Proteins are not only beneficial from an ecological point of view but also saves lots of money by reducing energy consumption which ultimately reduces the cost of production, waste, pollution and can increase the quality of outcome.
• Enzymes work effectively at a certain temperature and pH value. Thus, proteins are a vital part of the textile production system.
• Textile en-zymes are also environmentally friendly. The textile enzymes market is driven by the increase in usage of fabric desizing and bio-polishing due to the changing lifestyles. Governments associations across the world are encouraging the use of environment-friendly and non-toxic textile manufacturing system to control the waste generated from the textile industry.
• Increase in textile production worldwide can also boost the textile enzyme market. Significant potential of the denim clothing sector and advancements in textile manufacturing provide new growth opportunities to players operating in the textile enzymes market.
• This statistic gives data regarding textile fiber production worldwide between 1975 and 2017. In 1975, around 23.94 million metric tons of textile fibers were produced worldwide by 2017; it reached 98.5 million metric tons.
• However, due to regulations on the production process of enzymes can hamper the market. Proteins are incredibly fragile and tend to be extremely selective about the environment. They’re also challenging to produce, and high cost involved in the production of enzymes all these factors are restraints to the market.
Segment Analysis:
• Based on applications global textile market is segmented into Enzymatic Desizing, Biosource, Biopolishing, Enzymatic treatment to denim and others.
• Bio-polishing contributes the significant share to the global textile enzymes market. It improves the fabric quality by reducing pilling property of fabrics.
• Desizing also accounts for a critical share of the textile market, due to the rise in demand for lightweight types of denim and soft fabrics.
• Based on application, the bio-polishing segment is projected to hold the dominant share of the global textile enzymes market during the forecast period due to an increase in demand for enhanced processing and energy saving methods. Bio-polishing also enriches the final product regarding quality and appearance.
• The global textile enzymes market has been classified into cellulase, amylase, catalase, pectinase, laccase, and others. Cellulase occupied the dominant market share primarily due to the increase in demand for the smoother and sleeker appearance of fabrics.
• Concerning consumption, amylase enzyme followed cellulase enzyme due to the rise in demand for resizing of denim and other apparels in the clothing industry.
Geography Analysis:
• Global textile enzymes market is segmented by geographic region which includes North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and ROW.
• The Asia Pacific occupied the significant share in the Textile Enzymes market. The Textile Enzymes market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX%. This is due to the expansion in the textile sector, rapid industrialization, changing the lifestyle of consumers, and shifting of production facilities of key players to this region due to the low operating and labor costs.
• The rise in investment in the textile industry in China and India is estimated to boost the textile enzymes market. India & China are the leading manufacturers and consumers of textile enzymes in the Asia Pacific.
• This statistic gives information about the textile industry in India from 2009 to 2023. In 2016, the textile industry in India reached around 137 billion U.S. dollars.
Competitive landscape:
• Prominent players in global Textile Enzymes market are Novozymes A/S, AB Enzymes, Sunson Industry Group Co., Ltd., Lumis, Refnol Resins & Chemicals Ltd., E.I.du Pont de Nemours and Company, BASF SE., Maps Enzymes Ltd., Genotek Biochem, Zytex (India) Pvt. Ltd, and others. Product launches, partnerships, and expansions are some of the strategies adopted by players to increase their market share. For instance, in November 2016, Novozymes expanded Patalganga industrial area near Mumbai in India. With an initial investment of around 300 crores for the establishment of new enzyme production.
