Dairy Protein Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Dairy Protein Market is segmented By Product Types (Milk Protein, Whey Protein, Milk Powder, Caseinate, Lactose, Creamer), By Application (Food & Beverages, Infant Formulations, Beauty and Personal care, others), and By Region (North America, Latin
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 16, 2020 ) Market Overview
• Global Dairy Protein Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• Dairy plays a key role in sports nutrition, with ingredients such as whey and casein staple components in many products. The sports nutrition market is currently experiencing rapid growth, and is expanding to include more segments, with greater numbers of casual users using the products. Sports nutrition market is expected to have higher demand globally with increasing middle class population. By product type, the dairy protein market is segmented into milk protein, milk powder, whey protein, caseinate, lactose and creamer. By application, the dairy protein is segmented into food & beverages, infant formulations, beauty & personal care and others.
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/dairy-protein-market
Market Dynamics
• Increase awareness for health and wellness and increase in demand for sports nutrition are the driving factors for the market growth. Dairy plays a key role in sports nutrition, with ingredients such as whey and casein staple components in many products. Southeast Asia and the Gulf Cooperation Council nations in the Middle East region exhibits potential growth for whey protein sports nutrition powders and energy/nutrition type products for sports- and fitness-inclined consumers. Furthermore, In countries such as China, Vietnam and Saudi Arabia, present growth potential for whey protein use in child nutrition formulas.
• Singapore serves as a production base for child nutrition products to Southeast Asia. While breast-feeding remains a preferred method of infant feeding. Thus dairy proteins can play an important role in the overall child nutrition picture in these regions. Protein and carbohydrate bars have a higher penetration rate in developed markets as compared to developing regions. Soy and whey are the major protein sources used in nutritional bars. Manufacturers have launched a variety of nutritional bars in the market based on consumer preferences.
• However, Side-effects of consuming dairy ingredients and alternatives to dairy protein are the key restraints hampering the growth of the market. The side effects of whey protein consumption are insignificant and can take effect if consumed immoderately. Thus, the U.S. FDA has regulated the usage of whey protein to 2g/day, which turns out to be a restraint for the market. Side-effects for overconsumption of whey protein include nausea, diarrhoea, thirst, bloating, tiredness, cramps, headache and loss of appetite. About 75% of the world's population doesn't produce enough lactase, the enzyme needed to digest the milk sugar lactose. This causes symptoms including bloating, gas and diarrhea.
Segmentation Analysis
• By product type, the dairy protein market is segmented into milk protein, milk powder, whey protein, caseinate, lactose and creamer. The global Whey Protein Market by value has reached to USD 7.41 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD XX billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 7 % during the forecast period 2019 to 2026. Whey Protein is the protein contained in whey, it is the watery portion of milk that separates from the curds when making cheese. The cow's milk contain 20% whey protein and 80% casein protein.
• Whey is the primary ingredient in most protein powders, which are mostly used by athletes and bodybuilders to obtain the necessary amounts of protein on a daily basis. Whey protein is made during the process of producing cheese. Special enzymes are added to the milk to create the separation of curds and the liquid whey. Whey protein is a source of protein that might improve the nutrient content of the diet. Whey protein may also have effects on the immune system, which will boost the global whey protein market.
Geographical Analysis
• North America dairy protein Market is valued at USD 9.07 billion in 2018, which has been increased from USD 8.68 billion in 2016. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX % to reach a Market value of USD XX billion by 2026. In recent years, the U.S. dairies have developed a booming business selling these low-cost products to dairies in Canada which was accounted for USD 133 million in 2016. The U.S. cow herd is averaged at 9.4 million cows in 2017, which is increased by 67,000 herd around 0.7% from 2016.
• Despite the increase in the herd count, the number of dairy farms commercially licensed to sell milk fell to 40,219 in 2017, a decline of 1,600 around 4% from 2017, this might hamper the growth of US dairy protein market as there is a decrease in the milk processing facilities. The US dairy industry continued to suffer from a deep crisis of persistent overproduction, with farmers sinking into insolvency as farm-gate milk prices stick stubbornly below the cost of production.
Competitive Landscape
• The global Dairy protein market is highly competitive with the presence of various small and large players in the market.
• Multinational companies are dominating the global dairy protein market in recent years.
• Arla Food Amba, FrieslandCampina DMV, Interfood, Inc., and Nestle Health science are the prominent players in the global dairy proteins market and are benefited with vast product portfolio.
• Nestle is the leading player in China which holds approximately 15% of country’s milk powder market. However, local players such as Hangzhou Beingmate Group and Yili Group are accounted for around 18% of market share.
• In September 2018, Epi Ingredients has launched maiden milk protein concentrate Epiprot 60UL that contains 60% total native protein. The company also launched SoBenefik high-protein yogurt made of ultra-filtered dairy powders.
• In August 2018, Milk Specialties Global has started expansion of its Fond du Lac, Wis., facility for the production of Sweet Whey Powder (SWP). The facility is slated to be completed by the end of 2018.
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/dairy-protein-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/dairy-protein-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
• Global Dairy Protein Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• Dairy plays a key role in sports nutrition, with ingredients such as whey and casein staple components in many products. The sports nutrition market is currently experiencing rapid growth, and is expanding to include more segments, with greater numbers of casual users using the products. Sports nutrition market is expected to have higher demand globally with increasing middle class population. By product type, the dairy protein market is segmented into milk protein, milk powder, whey protein, caseinate, lactose and creamer. By application, the dairy protein is segmented into food & beverages, infant formulations, beauty & personal care and others.
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/dairy-protein-market
Market Dynamics
• Increase awareness for health and wellness and increase in demand for sports nutrition are the driving factors for the market growth. Dairy plays a key role in sports nutrition, with ingredients such as whey and casein staple components in many products. Southeast Asia and the Gulf Cooperation Council nations in the Middle East region exhibits potential growth for whey protein sports nutrition powders and energy/nutrition type products for sports- and fitness-inclined consumers. Furthermore, In countries such as China, Vietnam and Saudi Arabia, present growth potential for whey protein use in child nutrition formulas.
• Singapore serves as a production base for child nutrition products to Southeast Asia. While breast-feeding remains a preferred method of infant feeding. Thus dairy proteins can play an important role in the overall child nutrition picture in these regions. Protein and carbohydrate bars have a higher penetration rate in developed markets as compared to developing regions. Soy and whey are the major protein sources used in nutritional bars. Manufacturers have launched a variety of nutritional bars in the market based on consumer preferences.
• However, Side-effects of consuming dairy ingredients and alternatives to dairy protein are the key restraints hampering the growth of the market. The side effects of whey protein consumption are insignificant and can take effect if consumed immoderately. Thus, the U.S. FDA has regulated the usage of whey protein to 2g/day, which turns out to be a restraint for the market. Side-effects for overconsumption of whey protein include nausea, diarrhoea, thirst, bloating, tiredness, cramps, headache and loss of appetite. About 75% of the world's population doesn't produce enough lactase, the enzyme needed to digest the milk sugar lactose. This causes symptoms including bloating, gas and diarrhea.
Segmentation Analysis
• By product type, the dairy protein market is segmented into milk protein, milk powder, whey protein, caseinate, lactose and creamer. The global Whey Protein Market by value has reached to USD 7.41 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD XX billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 7 % during the forecast period 2019 to 2026. Whey Protein is the protein contained in whey, it is the watery portion of milk that separates from the curds when making cheese. The cow's milk contain 20% whey protein and 80% casein protein.
• Whey is the primary ingredient in most protein powders, which are mostly used by athletes and bodybuilders to obtain the necessary amounts of protein on a daily basis. Whey protein is made during the process of producing cheese. Special enzymes are added to the milk to create the separation of curds and the liquid whey. Whey protein is a source of protein that might improve the nutrient content of the diet. Whey protein may also have effects on the immune system, which will boost the global whey protein market.
Geographical Analysis
• North America dairy protein Market is valued at USD 9.07 billion in 2018, which has been increased from USD 8.68 billion in 2016. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX % to reach a Market value of USD XX billion by 2026. In recent years, the U.S. dairies have developed a booming business selling these low-cost products to dairies in Canada which was accounted for USD 133 million in 2016. The U.S. cow herd is averaged at 9.4 million cows in 2017, which is increased by 67,000 herd around 0.7% from 2016.
• Despite the increase in the herd count, the number of dairy farms commercially licensed to sell milk fell to 40,219 in 2017, a decline of 1,600 around 4% from 2017, this might hamper the growth of US dairy protein market as there is a decrease in the milk processing facilities. The US dairy industry continued to suffer from a deep crisis of persistent overproduction, with farmers sinking into insolvency as farm-gate milk prices stick stubbornly below the cost of production.
Competitive Landscape
• The global Dairy protein market is highly competitive with the presence of various small and large players in the market.
• Multinational companies are dominating the global dairy protein market in recent years.
• Arla Food Amba, FrieslandCampina DMV, Interfood, Inc., and Nestle Health science are the prominent players in the global dairy proteins market and are benefited with vast product portfolio.
• Nestle is the leading player in China which holds approximately 15% of country’s milk powder market. However, local players such as Hangzhou Beingmate Group and Yili Group are accounted for around 18% of market share.
• In September 2018, Epi Ingredients has launched maiden milk protein concentrate Epiprot 60UL that contains 60% total native protein. The company also launched SoBenefik high-protein yogurt made of ultra-filtered dairy powders.
• In August 2018, Milk Specialties Global has started expansion of its Fond du Lac, Wis., facility for the production of Sweet Whey Powder (SWP). The facility is slated to be completed by the end of 2018.
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/dairy-protein-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/dairy-protein-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
Contact Information:
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.