Crop Protection Chemicals Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market is segmented By Pesticides (Insecticides, Herbicides, Fungicides, Others), By Product Form (Liquid, Solid), By Mode of Application (Foliar Spray, Seed Treatment, Soil Treatment, Others), By Crops (Grains & Cereals,
• Global Pesticides market was estimated at USD 80 billion in 2026, with a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period (2019-2026).
• Pesticides are chemicals used to control pests.
• Most of the pesticides are served as plant protection products (also known as crop protection products). These protect plants from weeds, fungi, or insects.
Market Dynamics
• The market is driven by several factors such as limited natural resources, rising global demand, increased farming of biofuel crops and the use of genetically modified (GM) seeds.
• Pesticides are mainly used in agriculture, home & garden, and Industrial & commercial places.
• The agriculture sector occupies a significant share of the market.
• However, there is an increasing demand for aesthetics at home. Commercial spaces will have the highest CAGR in the coming years.
Market Segmentation
• Herbicides are the largest segment covering around 44% of the global pesticide market followed by Fungicides and Insecticides.
• Herbicides hold the highest market share among pesticides.
• Herbicides control weeds that compete with crops for light and nutrients. They are primarily classified into Selective herbicides and Non-selective herbicides.
• Of the total US57 billion global crop protection market, herbicides occupy dominant share with 44% (28% Selective and 16% Non-Selective).
• Selective herbicides: Directly applied to specific crops to control particular weeds without damaging the crop
• Non-selective herbicides (NSH): Eliminate all plants (if absorbed by green tissue).
• Some NSHs are now used in the same way as selective herbicides on crops that are genetically modified to make them tolerant to specific herbicides.
• Farmers also use non-selective herbicides when preparing fields for a new crop, thus avoiding the need to plow the land.
Market Key Players
• The major producers of herbicides are Syngenta, Bayer, Dow and DuPont, BASF, and Monsanto.
• Some of the leading herbicide products include Glyphosate, Flumioxazin, Clethodim, Imazethapyr, Paraquat, Chlorimuron, Diclosulam, Fomesafen, 2,4-D, Haloxyfop.
Scope of the Report
• This report covers factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.
• It profiles the following companies BASF SE, ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd., Bayer CropScience AG, E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company, FMC Corporation, Monsanto Company, Nufarm Limited, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd, Syngenta AG, The Dow Chemical Company, Yara International ASA and The Mosaic Company.
Key segments covered in the report:
By type
• Insecticides
• Herbicides
• Fungicides
By Origin
• Synthetic
• Bio-Based
By Application
• Grains & Cereals (Oil Seeds, Fruits & Vegetables) and
• Non-crop-based (Turf & Ornamental Grass, others)
By Geography
• North America
• South America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific and
• RoW
