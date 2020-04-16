Tabular Alumina Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Tabular Alumina Market is segmented By Application (Abrasive Industry, Ceramic Industry, Refractory Industry, Others), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) – Share, Size, Outlook, and Opportuni
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 16, 2020 ) Market Overview
• Global Tabular Alumina Market Expected to reach a high CAGR by 2026: DataM Intelligence
• It comprises of large (50 – 200 µm), flat, table-shaped corundum crystals. The feedstock is calcined Alumina which is ground to fine powder and palletized to balls with a distance across of abt. 25 mm. These balls are sintered at 1750°C in present-day shaft ovens and following pounded, processed and sieved to standard divisions/sizes.
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/tabular-alumina-market
Market Drivers & Restraints
• Rapid growth and expansion of the steel industry in emerging markets is the prime driver of the tabular alumina market. The emerging markets of APAC and RoW regions have seen rapid growth and expansion in the tabular alumina industry in the last decade.
• The growth is mainly due to the higher growth in the industrial sectors like construction, mining, and manufacturing in these regions.
• This growth in industrialization in emerging countries like China, Brazil, India, and so on has increased the need for iron, steel, power, cement and construction materials like glass. Another primary driver in the global tabular alumina markets is increased R&D spending by vendors.
• Tabular alumina is widely used in the high-performance refractory materials. Refractory materials play a significant role in determining the efficiency of a furnace or kiln that is used in manufacturing industries. Hence, a lot of research is being conducted in the production of refractory materials.
• For instance, a significant part of the R&D is conducted for the development of chrome-free refractory materials. Currently, mag-chrome bricks are widely used in copper production furnaces. Research is also being undertaken for the development of an alternative that is as efficient as the mag-chrome bricks.
Segment Analysis
• The global tabular alumina market report segments the market by an application such as the abrasive industry, ceramic industry, refractory industry, and others.
• Among all applications, the refractory industry holds the highest market share in 2018 with approximately 85% of the total tabular alumina market owing to a surge in the utilization of refractory materials in steel and power generation sectors.
• The demand for refractory materials has grown proportionately with the growth of the power generation industry. The need for refractory materials has increased in tandem with the growth of the power generation industry. Refractories are used in this industry to control heat output during power generation.
• Boilers used to extract energy from coal are coated with high strength refractories to protect against thermal shock. Conventional thermal power plants accounted for nearly 65% of the global electricity generation in 2018. Coal-fired and fossil fuel-fired power plants also have a sizeable share in the power generation industry.
• In the US, petroleum derivatives represented 70% of power generation; in China, this went up to 80%. China has the most significant thermal capacity of 900 GW, trailed by the US having a limit of 823 GW (41% coal and 59% flammable gas). Japan has the third most significant capacity of 189 GW pursued by India having 168 GW. Despite all the regulations forced on coal-fired power generation, its interest will sustain in the coming years.
Geographical Analysis
• The report segments the market by geographic region which includes North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. Asia-Pacific held the largest market share in 2018, and it is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period
• APAC will see an increase in its market share over the forecast period while the other regions will register slight declines in their respective market shares globally. The rapid expansion of the construction, mining, and manufacturing industries in APAC countries is the primary reason for the growth of the region.
• The leading countries in this region are China, Japan, India, and South Korea. China dominates the APAC tabular alumina market as it is the largest manufacturer and supplier of magnesia, bauxite, brown fused alumina, graphite, and silicon carbide in APAC.
• It also has ample supplies of raw materials for refractory material production. The presence of well-established end-use industries like iron, steel, glass, aluminum, and cement in China has resulted in a developed supply chain in the country.
• The growth of the construction, automobile, aerospace, and railways sectors will lead to higher demand for iron and steel, cement, and glass, which bodes well for the refractory materials market in the region.
Competitive Landscape
• The global tabular alumina market is fragmented due to the presence of many established and local players around the world.
• The report profiles the following companies – Almatis, AluChem, Bisley & Company, KT Refractories US Company, Possehl Erzkontor, and Imerys. These companies are adopting various growth strategies like mergers & acquisitions, expansions and new product developments for enhancing their market shares.
• For instance, Almatis constructing new Tabular Alumina plant in Falta, India to meet India’s refractory requirements. Almatis is the primary provider of alumina and alumina-based items for the ceramics market globally. Its objects are utilized to fabricate electronic ceramics production, for example, ceramic insulators and film substrates, and engineered ceramics such as wire guides and thread, cutting tools, bearing and wear-resistant engine, sealing rings, and pump parts.
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/tabular-alumina-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/tabular-alumina-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
• Global Tabular Alumina Market Expected to reach a high CAGR by 2026: DataM Intelligence
• It comprises of large (50 – 200 µm), flat, table-shaped corundum crystals. The feedstock is calcined Alumina which is ground to fine powder and palletized to balls with a distance across of abt. 25 mm. These balls are sintered at 1750°C in present-day shaft ovens and following pounded, processed and sieved to standard divisions/sizes.
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/tabular-alumina-market
Market Drivers & Restraints
• Rapid growth and expansion of the steel industry in emerging markets is the prime driver of the tabular alumina market. The emerging markets of APAC and RoW regions have seen rapid growth and expansion in the tabular alumina industry in the last decade.
• The growth is mainly due to the higher growth in the industrial sectors like construction, mining, and manufacturing in these regions.
• This growth in industrialization in emerging countries like China, Brazil, India, and so on has increased the need for iron, steel, power, cement and construction materials like glass. Another primary driver in the global tabular alumina markets is increased R&D spending by vendors.
• Tabular alumina is widely used in the high-performance refractory materials. Refractory materials play a significant role in determining the efficiency of a furnace or kiln that is used in manufacturing industries. Hence, a lot of research is being conducted in the production of refractory materials.
• For instance, a significant part of the R&D is conducted for the development of chrome-free refractory materials. Currently, mag-chrome bricks are widely used in copper production furnaces. Research is also being undertaken for the development of an alternative that is as efficient as the mag-chrome bricks.
Segment Analysis
• The global tabular alumina market report segments the market by an application such as the abrasive industry, ceramic industry, refractory industry, and others.
• Among all applications, the refractory industry holds the highest market share in 2018 with approximately 85% of the total tabular alumina market owing to a surge in the utilization of refractory materials in steel and power generation sectors.
• The demand for refractory materials has grown proportionately with the growth of the power generation industry. The need for refractory materials has increased in tandem with the growth of the power generation industry. Refractories are used in this industry to control heat output during power generation.
• Boilers used to extract energy from coal are coated with high strength refractories to protect against thermal shock. Conventional thermal power plants accounted for nearly 65% of the global electricity generation in 2018. Coal-fired and fossil fuel-fired power plants also have a sizeable share in the power generation industry.
• In the US, petroleum derivatives represented 70% of power generation; in China, this went up to 80%. China has the most significant thermal capacity of 900 GW, trailed by the US having a limit of 823 GW (41% coal and 59% flammable gas). Japan has the third most significant capacity of 189 GW pursued by India having 168 GW. Despite all the regulations forced on coal-fired power generation, its interest will sustain in the coming years.
Geographical Analysis
• The report segments the market by geographic region which includes North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. Asia-Pacific held the largest market share in 2018, and it is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period
• APAC will see an increase in its market share over the forecast period while the other regions will register slight declines in their respective market shares globally. The rapid expansion of the construction, mining, and manufacturing industries in APAC countries is the primary reason for the growth of the region.
• The leading countries in this region are China, Japan, India, and South Korea. China dominates the APAC tabular alumina market as it is the largest manufacturer and supplier of magnesia, bauxite, brown fused alumina, graphite, and silicon carbide in APAC.
• It also has ample supplies of raw materials for refractory material production. The presence of well-established end-use industries like iron, steel, glass, aluminum, and cement in China has resulted in a developed supply chain in the country.
• The growth of the construction, automobile, aerospace, and railways sectors will lead to higher demand for iron and steel, cement, and glass, which bodes well for the refractory materials market in the region.
Competitive Landscape
• The global tabular alumina market is fragmented due to the presence of many established and local players around the world.
• The report profiles the following companies – Almatis, AluChem, Bisley & Company, KT Refractories US Company, Possehl Erzkontor, and Imerys. These companies are adopting various growth strategies like mergers & acquisitions, expansions and new product developments for enhancing their market shares.
• For instance, Almatis constructing new Tabular Alumina plant in Falta, India to meet India’s refractory requirements. Almatis is the primary provider of alumina and alumina-based items for the ceramics market globally. Its objects are utilized to fabricate electronic ceramics production, for example, ceramic insulators and film substrates, and engineered ceramics such as wire guides and thread, cutting tools, bearing and wear-resistant engine, sealing rings, and pump parts.
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/tabular-alumina-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/tabular-alumina-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
Contact Information:
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.