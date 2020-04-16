Cosmetic Surgery Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Cosmetic Surgery Market is segmented By Procedure (Abdominoplasty, Blepharoplasty, Mammoplasty, Buttock augmentation , Laser Skin Rejuvenation , Face Surgery, Liposuction ), By Product (Implants(Lip Implants, Breast Implants, Buttock Implants , Chi
• The Global Cosmetic Surgery Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.47% during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• The research at DMI yielded diverse opinions about the market with the global Cosmetic surgery market forecast valuation pegged at USD xx million by 2026.
Market Dynamics
• Increasing obese population, the prevalence of breast cancer and growing beauty & other body-related concerns are majorly contributing to the growth of the global Cosmetic Surgery market.
• Cosmetic surgery is a unique discipline of medicine focused on enhancing appearance through surgical and medical techniques.
Market Segmentation
• The cosmetic surgery market is majorly classified into surgical and nonsurgical. the surgical segment is further classified into breast augmentation, liposuction, tummy tuck, eyelid surgery (blepharoplasty), and breast lift, while the Nonsurgical segment is divided into botulinum toxin, dermal fillers, laser hair removal, chemical peels, photo rejuvenation, and microdermabrasion.
• Of these two major segments, nonsurgical is expected to grow at a higher CAGR when compared to the other one. Increasing awareness among the people and the lower cost when compared to the other procedures are favoring this segment to lead the market.
Geographical Share
• The report segments the geographies by regions, which include North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW.
• North America is leading the global market with a cosmetic surgery market share of about 45%. The high popularity of noninvasive aesthetic procedures, growing the aged population, increasing expenditure on cosmetic procedures etc., are helping this region to lead the market.
• Developing healthcare infrastructure, affordable treatments, growing demand for cosmetical surgeries, especially in Japan, South Korea, India, and China are favoring the Asia Pacific region for a steady growth in the cosmetic surgery market.
Scope of the report
• The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.
• The report profiles the following companies, which occupy a major part of the global cosmetic surgery market share, including Allergen, Merz Pharma, Cutera, Ipsen Pharmaceuticals, Cynosure, Inc., Sientra Inc., Alma Lasers, and Johnson & Johnson.
