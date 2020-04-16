Surgical Retractor Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
• The Global Surgical Retractor Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• Surgical retractors are surgical instruments that are actively used by the surgeon during the surgical procedure. They are also referred to as a surgical detractor, and these instruments are available with various sizes, shapes, and styles depending on the different surgeries and their uses during the operation. Surgical retractors are generally used to separate the edges of surgical incision or wounds. They aid in holding back underlying organs or tissues, allowing surgeons better visibility and access to the exposed area. These instruments are used manually or by robotic method while performing surgical procedures.
Market Dynamics
• The major drivers for the global Surgical retractor market can be attributed to the rise in surgical procedures globally which in turn drives the demand for surgical retractors. Other factors motivating the growth of the market are technological advancements, the rising occurrence of cardiovascular surgeries, cancer, and knee and hip surgery. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 51 million inpatient surgical procedures were performed in the United States yearly. The geriatric population on aging might be expected to come across any surgery which necessitates the use of surgical retractors. According to the United Nations, the global population aged 60+ years was numbered 962 million in 2017, and have estimated that globally, the number of persons aged 80+ years is projected to increase more than threefold between 2017 and 2050, rising from 137 million to 425 million.
Segmentation Analysis
• By Type, the surgical retractor market is segmented into a hand-held surgical retractor and self-retaining surgical retractor. The self-retaining surgical retractor segment is expected to show the fastest growth rate owing to the availability of a wide range of affordable handheld retractors along with a preference of healthcare providers for these products worldwide are significant factors driving the growth of this market segment. Moreover, technological advancements and the rise in spending on medical instruments in developed and developing countries will further push this segment.
• By Product, the surgical retractor market is segmented into an abdominal retractor, finger retractor, nerve retractor, orthopedic retractor, rectal retractor, thoracic retractor, ribbon retractor, and others. Orthopedic retractors hold a significant share in the product segment owing it to the rising geriatric population. Seniors drive the demand for knee and hip replacement surgeries and are more inclined to having knee and hip arthritis. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 2013–2015, an estimated 54.4 million US adults (22.7%) annually were affected by some form of arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, gout, lupus, or fibromyalgia in U. S.
• By Application, the surgical retractor market is segmented into neurosurgery, wound closure, reconstructive surgery, cardiovascular, orthopedic, obstetrics & gynecology, and others. Obstetrics & gynecology segment holds a substantial share is owing to the high prevalence of gynecological disorders such as uterine cancer, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), and cervical cancer. According to the Office of Women’s Health (OWH), polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a health problem that affects 1 in 10 women of childbearing age. Moreover, raising awareness about the benefits of regular check-ups has resulted in more gynecological surgeries, thereby boosting the usage of retractors in this segment.
Geographical Share
• North America accounted for the dominant share in the global surgical retractor market for the year 2018 and is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period. It can be attributed to the presence of numerous key players in this region and various collaborative efforts by them to improve their R&D proficiencies and ensure high-quality standards are factors that boost demand for retractors. Moreover, rapid technological advancements such as robot-assisted minimally invasive surgeries and its broad base of the patient population in this region contribute to the growth of North America’s share in the regenerative medicine market. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 2017, heart disease and cancer are the two leading causes of high mortality rate in the U. S., where heart disease accounts for 23.1% of total deaths and cancer accounts for 21.7% of total deaths.
• The Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the global surgical retractor market, owing to it to increasing R&D investments by prominent players and efforts to commercialize their products at a relatively affordable price.
Competitive Trends
• Several companies have adopted merger and acquisitions policies and collaborations to help them to stand out as strong competitors in the market and also expand its sales in the global surgical retractor market. Key players focusing on research and development activities to introduce innovative product lines and supporting accessories into the surgical retractor market are other strategies used by companies to expand their market presence.
• For instance, in November 2018, OBP, the leading global developer of single-use, self-contained, illuminating medical devices, expanded its ONETRAC portfolio to include four new sizes. ONE TRACK is the first single-use, cordless surgical retractor with an integrated LED light source and smoke evacuation channel, delivering optimal access, illumination and exposure of a surgical site while reducing the risk of cross-contamination.
• In August 2018, Invuity, San Francisco-based company, launched the PhotonGuide Adapt system featuring a flexible illuminator and retractors for vaginal surgical procedures. The devices are designed for use in procedures including pelvic organ prolapse repairs and vaginal hysterectomies.
• In March 2017, Ethicon, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, announced the acquisition of Torax Medical, Inc., a privately-held medical device company. The acquisition is associated with the company’s strategy of expanding its minimally invasive surgery product portfolio.
• In October 2017, QSpine, an independent British manufacturer, launched the SURE Single Use Retractor. The SURE system (patent pending) offers the surgeon a radiolucent, modular, single-use retractor, which efficiently illuminates the surgical site with integrated LED light cartridges attached to the blades.
• Some major key market player is Medtronic, Becton Dickinson and Company, Teleflex Incorporated, Sklar Surgical Instruments, and Johnson & Johnson.
