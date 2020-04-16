Superabsorbent Polymer Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Superabsorbent Polymer Market is segmented by Product Type (Sodium Acrylate, polyacrylamide copolymer, Others), Application-based Analysis (Feminine Hygiene products, Baby diapers, Agriculture, Medical, Others), and by Region (North America, Latin
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 16, 2020 ) Market Overview
• The Global Superabsorbent Polymer Market is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecasting period (2019-2026). Super-absorbent polymers (SAP’s) is also known as slush powder.
• These materials can absorb and preserve large volumes of water and liquid solutions. This makes them more efficient to use them in water absorbing applications such as baby diapers and adults incontinence pads for medical dressings and controlled release medium, in water they swell into a rubbery gel.
• Super-absorbent polymers are loosely cross-linked polyacrylic acids, three-dimensional networks of flexible polymer chains that carry dissociated, ionic functional groups which have been proven to give the best performance versus cost ratio.
• Because of their ionic nature and interconnected structure, they can absorb a large amount of water and other liquid solutions.
• They do not only have high fluid absorbing capacity, but the absorbed liquid is hard to release, as they trap the fluid by entrapment rather than by holding it in the structure. The polymers are manufactured at low solids levels for both quality and economic reasons and are dried and milled into granular white solids.
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/superabsorbent-polymer-market
Market Dynamics
• Some of the features of super-absorbent polymers like the capacity of holding water 100 times of its weight are the primary factor that drives the market.
• This product has many applications such as in baby diapers, adult incontinence pads, medical dressing, and others. Rising literacy rate among people growing awareness about personal hygiene and health will boost the super-absorbent polymer market.
• In 2016, according to Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the United States totaled national health expenditure USD 3.3 trillion and total federal health expenditures as a percent of Gross Domestic Product is 17.9%.
• Moreover, initiatives and awareness agendas by the government are the driving factors for the super-absorbent polymer market.
• International organizations such as WHO, UNESCO, UNICEF, and various other local bodies have started awareness programs including menstrual hygiene management, provision of feminine products, etc. For instance, recently Kenyan government allocated USD 4 million to provide free sanitary napkins to schoolgirls.
• The fundamental limitations of super-absorbing polymers like reduction of stiffness when water is absorbed, its absorbing capabilities reduce if the water contains salts or any electrolytes and few manufacturers do involve some toxic residual by-products all these factors can hamper the growth of super-absorbent polymers market.
Market Segmentation
• Based on applications global super absorbent polymer market is segmented into several applications such as baby diapers, feminine hygiene, agriculture, medical, and others.
• Among them, super-absorbent polymers find significant use in hygiene products such as baby diapers. Baby diaper segment consumes approximately 72% of the total super-absorbent polymer production. The rise in the birth rate in developing regions along with growing geriatric population are few factors that are driving the super-absorbent polymers market.
• Besides, the government’s schemes to improve safety among females and infants would likely to boost health care segment.
• For instance, in March 2018, Government of India initiated Menstrual Hygiene Scheme – “SUVIDHA” these are Oxo-biodegradable and available at little cost to all women. These are found across India in 586 districts and at Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi centers.
• Among all the different types of super-absorbent polymer products, sodium acrylate occupies the dominant market share owing to its broad range of application across consumer goods products due to its nontoxic nature and high water absorbing and retaining the property.
• Also, it can absorb water of mass with 500 times of it. Thus, Sodium Acrylate products are growing at a higher CAGR as compared to other product types during the forecast period 2019 to 2026.
Geography Share
• Global super-absorbent polymers market is segmented by geographic region which includes North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and ROW.
• The Asia Pacific is the primary revenue generating region for the super-absorbent polymers market. The super-absorbent polymer market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% in the forecast period. The Asia Pacific is the important region due to high population and growing infant population in developing countries like India. It is due to high fertility rates.
• Besides, the governments in these regions are vigorously working to raise infant hygiene, by sponsoring various infant hygiene products in the area to increase the mortality rate, which will boost the demand for super-absorbent polymers in the region.
• For instance, according to ‘worldometers’ as of January 2019, the current population of India is 1,362,615,845 based on the latest United Nations estimates. Among these approximately 40% are infants (0-5 years age group).
Key Players
• Prominent players in the global super absorbent polymer market are BASF SE, Sumitomo Chemicals, Evonik, Nippon Shokubai, LG Chem, Formosa Plastics, Sanyo Chemicals Industries, Yixing Danson Technology, and Zhejiang Satellite and others. Product launches, partnerships, and expansions are some of the strategies adopted by players to increase their market share. For instance, in January 2019, BASF SE paired with a French company B2B Cosmetics for long-term strategic partnership in the field of personalized personal care products, including strategic investment in B2B Cosmetics by BASF.
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/superabsorbent-polymer-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/superabsorbent-polymer-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
• The Global Superabsorbent Polymer Market is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecasting period (2019-2026). Super-absorbent polymers (SAP’s) is also known as slush powder.
• These materials can absorb and preserve large volumes of water and liquid solutions. This makes them more efficient to use them in water absorbing applications such as baby diapers and adults incontinence pads for medical dressings and controlled release medium, in water they swell into a rubbery gel.
• Super-absorbent polymers are loosely cross-linked polyacrylic acids, three-dimensional networks of flexible polymer chains that carry dissociated, ionic functional groups which have been proven to give the best performance versus cost ratio.
• Because of their ionic nature and interconnected structure, they can absorb a large amount of water and other liquid solutions.
• They do not only have high fluid absorbing capacity, but the absorbed liquid is hard to release, as they trap the fluid by entrapment rather than by holding it in the structure. The polymers are manufactured at low solids levels for both quality and economic reasons and are dried and milled into granular white solids.
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/superabsorbent-polymer-market
Market Dynamics
• Some of the features of super-absorbent polymers like the capacity of holding water 100 times of its weight are the primary factor that drives the market.
• This product has many applications such as in baby diapers, adult incontinence pads, medical dressing, and others. Rising literacy rate among people growing awareness about personal hygiene and health will boost the super-absorbent polymer market.
• In 2016, according to Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the United States totaled national health expenditure USD 3.3 trillion and total federal health expenditures as a percent of Gross Domestic Product is 17.9%.
• Moreover, initiatives and awareness agendas by the government are the driving factors for the super-absorbent polymer market.
• International organizations such as WHO, UNESCO, UNICEF, and various other local bodies have started awareness programs including menstrual hygiene management, provision of feminine products, etc. For instance, recently Kenyan government allocated USD 4 million to provide free sanitary napkins to schoolgirls.
• The fundamental limitations of super-absorbing polymers like reduction of stiffness when water is absorbed, its absorbing capabilities reduce if the water contains salts or any electrolytes and few manufacturers do involve some toxic residual by-products all these factors can hamper the growth of super-absorbent polymers market.
Market Segmentation
• Based on applications global super absorbent polymer market is segmented into several applications such as baby diapers, feminine hygiene, agriculture, medical, and others.
• Among them, super-absorbent polymers find significant use in hygiene products such as baby diapers. Baby diaper segment consumes approximately 72% of the total super-absorbent polymer production. The rise in the birth rate in developing regions along with growing geriatric population are few factors that are driving the super-absorbent polymers market.
• Besides, the government’s schemes to improve safety among females and infants would likely to boost health care segment.
• For instance, in March 2018, Government of India initiated Menstrual Hygiene Scheme – “SUVIDHA” these are Oxo-biodegradable and available at little cost to all women. These are found across India in 586 districts and at Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi centers.
• Among all the different types of super-absorbent polymer products, sodium acrylate occupies the dominant market share owing to its broad range of application across consumer goods products due to its nontoxic nature and high water absorbing and retaining the property.
• Also, it can absorb water of mass with 500 times of it. Thus, Sodium Acrylate products are growing at a higher CAGR as compared to other product types during the forecast period 2019 to 2026.
Geography Share
• Global super-absorbent polymers market is segmented by geographic region which includes North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and ROW.
• The Asia Pacific is the primary revenue generating region for the super-absorbent polymers market. The super-absorbent polymer market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% in the forecast period. The Asia Pacific is the important region due to high population and growing infant population in developing countries like India. It is due to high fertility rates.
• Besides, the governments in these regions are vigorously working to raise infant hygiene, by sponsoring various infant hygiene products in the area to increase the mortality rate, which will boost the demand for super-absorbent polymers in the region.
• For instance, according to ‘worldometers’ as of January 2019, the current population of India is 1,362,615,845 based on the latest United Nations estimates. Among these approximately 40% are infants (0-5 years age group).
Key Players
• Prominent players in the global super absorbent polymer market are BASF SE, Sumitomo Chemicals, Evonik, Nippon Shokubai, LG Chem, Formosa Plastics, Sanyo Chemicals Industries, Yixing Danson Technology, and Zhejiang Satellite and others. Product launches, partnerships, and expansions are some of the strategies adopted by players to increase their market share. For instance, in January 2019, BASF SE paired with a French company B2B Cosmetics for long-term strategic partnership in the field of personalized personal care products, including strategic investment in B2B Cosmetics by BASF.
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/superabsorbent-polymer-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/superabsorbent-polymer-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
Contact Information:
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.