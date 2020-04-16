Cosmetic Surgery Equipment Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Cosmetic Surgery Equipments Market is segmented By Injectable (Botulinum Toxin, Soft Tissue Fillers, Other Injectable), By Equipment (Lasers, Microdermabrators, Liposuction Equipment, Consumables, Other Equipment), By Wound Care Disposables (Bandag
• The Global Cosmetic surgery equipment Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8% during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
Market Dynamics
• Growing demand for the cosmetic surgeries, increased the popularity of procedures like laser treatments, liposuction, reshaping, implants, lifts, tucks, etc., across the globe is mainly driving the growth of Cosmetic Surgery Equipment.
Market Segmentation
• The market is majorly classified based on equipment such as Lasers, Microdermabrators, Liposuction Equipment, Consumables, and Other Equipment.
• Lasers are an alternative form medicine that applies lasers or light-emitting diodes to the surface or orifices of the body. They allow surgeons to work with high precision by focusing on a small area, without damaging the surrounding tissues. Less pain, swelling, and scarring than the traditional surgery is increasing the demand for this therapy in the global market. However, expensive and requirement of repeated sessions for treatments is restraining the market growth.
• Microdermabrasion devices are used to treat fine lines, wrinkles, age spots, light scarring, and discoloration of the skin, blemishes, acne and sun damage, among other conditions. Increased in the aging population, damaging of surfaces due to pollution, etc., are driving factors for the growth of this segment. Other devices used in cosmetic surgery include anti-cellulite treatment devices that help in toning the body parts, shaping the structure, etc.,
Geographical Analysis
• The report segments the geographies by regions, which include North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW.
• North America is leading the global market with a market share around 45%, the High popularity of non-invasive aesthetic procedures, growing the aged population, increasing expenditure on cosmetic procedures, etc., are helping this region to lead the market.
• Rising awareness and easier availability of services at lower rates are expected to drive the market in emerging countries of other regions like Asia Pacific, South America, and Europe.
• The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.
