Contrast Media Injectors Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Contrast Media Injectors Market is segmented By No.of Heads (Single-Head, Dual-Head, Triple-Head), By Devices (CT, Angiography, MRI, Others), By Portability (Fixed, Movable), By Application (Interventional Cardiology, Oncology, Neurology, Intervent
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 16, 2020 ) Market Overview
• Global Contrast media injectors Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.50% during the forecast period (2019-2026)
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/contrast-media-injectors-market
What are the factors driving the growth of global contrast media injectors market?
• Growing demand for minimally invasive treatment methods coupled with a rapid increase in usage of medical imaging devices like CT, MRI etc., are driving the growth of global Contrast Media Injectors (CMI) market. However, risks involved in the process and the high cost of the equipment is restraining the growth of the market.
What are the Key Highlights about the market?
• According to WHO reports, an incidence rate of cancer among the population is increasing, especially in North America and the Asia Pacific regions.
• This situation is increasing the demand for the radiology segment, which in turn is affecting the global demand for CMI devices.
• CT device segment is expected to continue the lead throughout the forecast period.
• The inclusion of IT-enabled devices in almost all the diagnostic process and treatments are likely to affect the global demand of the CMI market.
Market Scope
Based Number of Heads
• Single-Head
• Dual-Head
• Triple-Head
Based on Devices
• CT
• Angiography
• MRI
• Other
Based on Portability
• Fixed
• Movable
Based on Application
• Interventional Cardiology
• Oncology
• Neurology
• Interventional Radiology
• Others
Based on End User
• Diagnostic Centres
• Hospitals
Based on Region
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)
• Europe (Germany, France, The UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)
• North America (The USA, Canada, Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• Rest of the World
CT Injector system is taking the major share in this segment, need for immediate decision making in diagnosis and treatment of the disease is driving the growth of the CT segment.
Geographical Analysis
• North America is leading the global CMI market. The growing number of cancer patients, Modernization of healthcare infrastructure, incorporation of software and IT technologies into healthcare are fuelling the demand in this region.
Contrast Media Injectors Report Coverage
• The report profiles the following companies, which include Bracco Imaging, Guerbet Group, Imaxeon, Medtron, Nemoto, M. Schilling GmbH Medical Products, PTM-Network Services GmbH, Shenzhen Anke High-Tech, Ulrich Medical, and Vivid Imaging.
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/contrast-media-injectors-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/contrast-media-injectors-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
• Global Contrast media injectors Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.50% during the forecast period (2019-2026)
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/contrast-media-injectors-market
What are the factors driving the growth of global contrast media injectors market?
• Growing demand for minimally invasive treatment methods coupled with a rapid increase in usage of medical imaging devices like CT, MRI etc., are driving the growth of global Contrast Media Injectors (CMI) market. However, risks involved in the process and the high cost of the equipment is restraining the growth of the market.
What are the Key Highlights about the market?
• According to WHO reports, an incidence rate of cancer among the population is increasing, especially in North America and the Asia Pacific regions.
• This situation is increasing the demand for the radiology segment, which in turn is affecting the global demand for CMI devices.
• CT device segment is expected to continue the lead throughout the forecast period.
• The inclusion of IT-enabled devices in almost all the diagnostic process and treatments are likely to affect the global demand of the CMI market.
Market Scope
Based Number of Heads
• Single-Head
• Dual-Head
• Triple-Head
Based on Devices
• CT
• Angiography
• MRI
• Other
Based on Portability
• Fixed
• Movable
Based on Application
• Interventional Cardiology
• Oncology
• Neurology
• Interventional Radiology
• Others
Based on End User
• Diagnostic Centres
• Hospitals
Based on Region
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)
• Europe (Germany, France, The UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)
• North America (The USA, Canada, Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• Rest of the World
CT Injector system is taking the major share in this segment, need for immediate decision making in diagnosis and treatment of the disease is driving the growth of the CT segment.
Geographical Analysis
• North America is leading the global CMI market. The growing number of cancer patients, Modernization of healthcare infrastructure, incorporation of software and IT technologies into healthcare are fuelling the demand in this region.
Contrast Media Injectors Report Coverage
• The report profiles the following companies, which include Bracco Imaging, Guerbet Group, Imaxeon, Medtron, Nemoto, M. Schilling GmbH Medical Products, PTM-Network Services GmbH, Shenzhen Anke High-Tech, Ulrich Medical, and Vivid Imaging.
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/contrast-media-injectors-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/contrast-media-injectors-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
Contact Information:
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.