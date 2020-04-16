Contrast Agents Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Contrast Agents Market is segmented By Category (Iodine based non-ionic contrast media, Magnetic Resonance Imaging contrast agents, Barium sulfate compounds, Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound), By Way Of Intake (Orally), By enema, By injection, Others,
• Global Contract Agents Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4-5% during the forecast period (2019-2026).
Growth factors of the global Contrast Agents Market
• Growing demand for minimally invasive treatment methods, Need for accurate diagnosis at a relatively less span of time, increase in the prevalence of chronical diseases, etc., is driving the growth of global Contrast Agents market.
• However, high cost and safety concerns are likely to hinder the growth of the global Contrast Agents market.
Market Segmentation
• The market is segmented by Category, Way of Intake, Application and end users. By Way of intake, the market is segmented as Oral, Enema, Injection, and Others.
• By Application, the market is segmented as Radiology, Interventional Cardiology, Interventional Radiology and Others.
Geographical Analysis
• The report segments the geographies by regions, which include North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW.
• North America is leading the global Contrast Agents Market, with the majority of the contribution from the US. Growing geriatric population, increase in the incidence of chronical diseases, Modernization of healthcare infrastructure, an increasing number of road accidents are fuelling the demand in this region.
• The report profiles the following companies, which include Bayer, BIPSO GmbH, Bracco Imaging, GE Healthcare, Guerbet, Lantheus, Magnus Health, and Spago Nanomedical.
Key Highlights of the market
• Diffusion kurtosis imaging, a new MR imaging technique, can perform operations without the use of contrast agents. Increasing such technologies is holding back the growth of global Contrast Agents Market.
• FDA announced a new class warning and safety measures for all Gadolinium-Based Contrast Agents. Continually changing and the addition of new regulatory guidelines for each segment is likely to affect the overall growth of the Contrast Agents Market.
• TAGITOL V (barium sulfate), a new imaging agent for the use of CT and CTC procedures, is approved by U.S. FDA for use in the adult patients. Expanding the scope of contrast agents to additional healthcare verticals is favoring the growth of the global Contrast Agents Market.
