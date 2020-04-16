Contact Adhesives Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Contact Adhesive Market is segmented By Type (Neoprene, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Styrene-Butadiene Copolymer & Others), By Technology (Solvent-Based, Water-Based, others), By End-User (Packaging, Automotive, Leather, and Footwear, Construction, other
• Global Contact Adhesives Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.47% during the forecast period (2019-2026).
Growth factors
• contact adhesives are polymer based, have the ability to bond themselves as dry adhesive films which have high initial strength.
• The high initial strength of contact adhesives makes them ideal for various laminating applications.
• Contact adhesives can be used to bond large areas of non-porous substrates because the adhesive is dried before bonding.
• The market is impacted by various factors. One of the major factors which improves the market is an increase in applications of Adhesives and sealants.
Increasing applications of Adhesives and Sealants
• The market is growing because of increased applications of adhesives and sealants in different industries such as automotive and construction industries.
• The market for adhesives and sealants itself is growing due to rising automobile industry and inclined demand for packaging materials.
• Contact adhesives have high tensile strength, fast and easy adhesion, excellent adhesion to different substrates and resistance to chemicals, heat, and aging. These properties are driving the market to grow by increasing the usage in different applications.
• Increasing demand for new consumer products to meet the requirements is leading to an increase in development of advanced and new materials in Contact Adhesives.
• Contact Adhesives are used in different applications where fast setting speeds and high ultimate strength is required such as kitchen, furniture, custom display cabinets, interior and exterior automotive trim and roofing.
Market segmentation
• Based on type into Styrene Butadiene Copolymer, Acrylic, Neoprene, Polyurethane, and Others.
• Based on Technology into Water-Based, Solvent-Based and Others.
• Based on End-User Industry into Automotive, Packaging, Leather & Footwear, Construction, and Others.
• The report segments geographies by region, which include North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW.
• The most dominating contact adhesive is polychloroprene because of its high strength, durability, auto adhesion characteristics, high shear strength and resistance to oils and chemicals.
• In 1931, DuPont introduced polychloroprene or chloroprene rubber(CR) that exhibited the elastomeric properties of natural rubber which was given the trade name Duprene and then Neoprene. This has an annual consumption of over 300,000 tons globally.
Competitive Landscape
• The report covers factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.
• It profiles companies like 3M Company, Huntsman International LLC, Delo Industrial Adhesives, Jowat Se, Pytotek Inc, Royal Adhesives & Sealants LLC, Sika Ag, Adco Limited, Collano Adhesives AG, and Helmtin Inc.
