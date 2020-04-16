Commercial Power Line Communication Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Commercial Power Line Communication Market is segemented By Frequency (Narrowband, Broadband), By Solutions (PLC over AC lines, PLC over DC lines), By Application (Energy Management and Smart grid, Indoor Networking), and By Region (North America,
• The Global Commercial Power Line communication Market is expected to grow at a CAGR during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• There is a major challenge faced by Aircraft designers of increasing the number of cables without increasing the weight of the aircraft.
• Power Line Communication (PLC) is a perfect solution to reduce the proliferation of cables, as aircraft is an environment with strict electromagnetic interference (EMI) regulations that hamper the use of wireless communication technology.
• This strategy to implement PLC networks in aircrafts is adapting commercial residential PLC solutions to the avionic environment.
Market Segmentation
• The market is segmented by Frequency into Narrowband and Broadband. The narrowband is a growing segment in the global Commercial Power Line Communication market due to rising demand for narrowband technology products from energy management and increasing use of smart grid in aircraft and other commercial applications and its excellent and mature technology that can support a wide variety of applications from the transmission side to the distribution side.
• By Solutions, the market is segmented into PLC over AC lines and PLC over DC lines. The PLC over AC lines segment is leading the market and expected to grow because of the popularity of PLC adoption in smart grid applications.
• However, narrowband PLC over DC lines is also gaining ground in lighting and solar applications as well as in transportation vehicles (electronic controls in airplanes, automobiles and trains). The use of PLC in these applications reduces wiring complexity, weight, and ultimately cost of communications.
• By Application, the market is segmented into Energy Management & smart Grid and Indoor Networking. The energy management and smart grid application is the leading segment in Commercial Power Line Communication due to growing demand for smart metering & smart grids in different substation communication applications.
• Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, and RoW. Europe is dominating the global powerline communication market due to the advanced metering application and increasing government initiatives for the deployment of smart meters. In Europe, Italy has the largest scale of smart meters in Commercial Power Line Communication.
• In 2016, the smart meter shipments in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) amounted to 32.25 million units.
• Some leading players in Commercial Power Line Communication are: ABB, Siemens, Cypress Conductor, Texas Instruments, and Schneider Electric.
• The graph shows the market share North America smart electricity meter companies. Landys+Gyr and Itron accounted for largest share of over 30% of approx. 11.2 million total units of Smart Meters.
Market Recent Developments
• In Jun 2017, Richmond Capital acquired SmartLabs to make powerline communication great for home automation.
• In Feb 2018, AMETEK Power Instruments, a leading player in Power Line Communications for electric utilities has introduced the Smart-Gap product which revolutionizes the method to clear surges on power line carrier systems.
• The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.
• The report profiles the following companies, which includes ABB, Siemens, Cypress Conductor, Texas Instruments, Schneider Electric, Hubbell Power Systems, ST Microelectronics, Ametek, Sigma Designs, and General Electric.
