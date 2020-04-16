Commercial Distributed Energy Generation Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Commercial Distributed Energy Generation Market is segmented By Application (On-Grid, Off-Grid), By Technology (Fuel Cells, Solar PV, Wind, Gas Turbines, Others), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and A
• Global Commercial distributed energy Generation Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10-11% during the forecast period (2019-2026)
• The Global Commercial Distributed Energy Generation Market is growing due to increasing commercial power systems such as shopping centers or high-rise building. These are in large scale compared to residential systems.
• Technological advancement in electrical designs is increasing for larger commercial systems. It is being used for applications including load flow, short-circuit fault levels and voltage drop for steady-state loads.
• Apart from the aforementioned, it is also used during starting of large motors. The scale of the applications is boosting factor for the growth of the global commercial distributed energy generation market Segmentation and analysis of global commercial distributed energy generation market
• The global Commercial Distributed Energy Generation market is segmented into different categories on the basis of following parameters
Market Segmentation
By Application
• On-Grid and
• Off-Grid
By Technology
• Fuel Cells
• Solar PV
• Wind
• Gas Turbines and
• Others
By Geography
• North America
• Asia-Pacific
• Europe
• South America
• The Middle East and Africa
• By Technology, the Solar PV Systems is the largest segment of the globally distributed power generation. It accounts for over 40% of the market.
• The graph shows the distribution of commercial solar photovoltaic installations in the United States. In 2017, customers will own around 30% of the commercial market. Some leading players in Commercial Distributed Energy Generation are ABB, Siemens, GE, Alstom, and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.
Recent developments in the global commercial distributed power generation market
• GE Power developed a commercial operation of three 6F.01 gas turbines at Huaneng Guilin Gas Distributed Energy Project in China in Jan 2018.
• In Feb 2018, Cummins Inc. and NRG Energy of the US announced a strategic commercial partnership. They are going to deploy a resilient, cleaner, and cost-effective distributed generation platform for commercial and Commercial customers. This platform is the first-of-its-kind in the energy industry.
Scope of the Market Report
• The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.
• The report profiles the leading companies in global commercial distributed energy market including ABB, Siemens, Alstom, Capstone Turbine Corporation (CPST), GE, Wood Group, Schneider Electric, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, Caterpillar, Ansaldo Energia SpA, and Fuelcell Energy.
