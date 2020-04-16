Collagen Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Collagen & Gelatin Market is segmented By Source (Plant-Based (Fruits), Animal Based (Bovine, Porcine, Poultry, Marine, others), By Product (Gelatin, Hydrolyzed Collagen, Others), By Application (Cosmetics, Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Others), an
• The investigation also revealed that the global Collagen Market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period (2019-2026).
Market Dynamics
• Increasing Demand for minimally invasive surgery, the growth of the food & beverages and healthcare industries, increasing use as a functional ingredient are majorly driving the global Collagen market.
Market Segmentation
• The collagen market is segmented based on source, application, and product. By reference, the market is classified into Animal-based and Plant-based.
• Animal-based is the dominant segment in the market with a significant contribution from bovine. Also, increased R&D investment by substantial players for the new techniques for extraction and synthesis of fish collagen, are making the marine more growth prospective segment in the global market.
• By Application, the market is classified as Cosmetics, Food & Beverages, Healthcare, and Others. Healthcare takes a significant share in this segment taking a collagen market share of over 50%, followed by food & beverage and cosmetic industries. Cosmetics is another fast-growing segment of this market.
• The increasing importance of skin-rejuvenation, cell repair and anti-aging treatments among the geriatric population is majorly favoring the growth of this cosmetic segment.
Geographical Analysis
• The report segments the geographies by regions, which include North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW.
• North America is taking the significant share in the market with a significant contribution from the US, followed by the Asia Pacific and Europe. The increasing health consciousness among consumers in this region is majorly driving the market.
• Also, availability of raw materials, low production costs, the presence of a large number of manufacturers especially in Japan, China, and India, increasing demand for skincare and personal care products in the Asia Pacific is favoring the market in this region.
Competitive Landscape
• The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.
• The report profiles the following companies, which occupy a predominant position in the global collagen market share, including Collagen Matrix, Collagen Solutions, Gelita, Titan Biotech Ltd., Croda do Brasil Ltda., Devro, Connors, DSM, Rousselot, Lapi Gelatine, Holista Colltech Limited, and Trobas Gelatine B.V.
