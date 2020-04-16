Central Venous Catheters Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Central Venous Catheters Market is segmented By Property Type (Antimicrobial Coated, Non-antimicrobial coated), By Product Type (Tunneled, Non-tunneled), By Design Type (Single-Lumen, Double-Lumen, Triple-Lumen, Multi-Lumen), By Material Compositio
• Global Central venous catheters market was growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period of (2019-2026).
• Central venous catheters also known as central lines are primarily used to access the venous system. These catheters are thin, flexible tubes that are placed into the large vein above the heart. These are inserted through the internal jugular vein, femoral vein, and subclavian vein and helps in the delivery of intravenous fluids, blood products, medications, parenteral nutrition and collection of blood samples. It also monitors hemodynamic variables, measures central venous pressure, hemodialysis and chemotherapy.
• Central venous catheters need special care like regular cleaning or dressing employing sterile techniques. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), central venous access is a commonly performed procedure with about 8% of hospitalized patients in 2018 needing central venous access during the course of their hospital stay. More than five million central venous catheters are inserted in the U.S. each year. Central venous catheters are used when traditional methods of providing medication are not responding.
Market Dynamics
• The major drivers fueling the growth of the market are high prevalence of cancer and chronic diseases, especially in geriatric patients, technical advancements and rise in adoption of antimicrobial catheters on a large scale.
• According to WHO, in 2018, cancer was the second leading cause of mortality worldwide, with around 16 million new cases registered between 2012 and 2018. Cancer was responsible for 8.8 million deaths all over the world. Moreover, as per WHO the number of new cases is expected to rise by around 70% by 2030. Administration of chemotherapy drugs are more efficient with the help of central venous catheters, and there is a rise in adoption of antimicrobial catheters by cancer patients globally.
• Even chronic diseases such as renal diseases require catheters, according to the study by University of California, 2017, around 5 million people worldwide are affected by the end-stage renal disease (ESRD), and the number of patients diagnosed with the disease is expected to increase at a rate of 5-7% annually.
• Complications such as damage to central veins, pulmonary complications, cardiac complications, device dysfunction, catheter-related bloodstream infection and rising adoption of other vascular access devices are going to restrain the market in the forecast period.
• According to an article in British Medical Journal, in 2016, the mean central venous catheter bloodstream infection (CVC-BSI) rate documented in a large study of 215 UK intensive care units (ICUs) that submitted data for up to 20 months was 2 per 1000 central venous catheter days. In a 2011 UK national point prevalence survey on healthcare-associated infections and antimicrobial use, 40% of primary blood-stream infections were related to a central venous catheter.
Market Segmentation
• The global central venous catheters market can be segmented by property type as Antimicrobial coated and Non-antimicrobial coated, by product type as Tunneled and Non-tunneled, by design type as Single-Lumen, Double-Lumen, Triple-Lumen and Multi-Lumen, by material composition type as soft and rigid, by application type as Jugular Vein Cannulation, Subclavian Vein Cannulation and Femoral Vein Cannulation and by end user as hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and specialty clinics.
• Antimicrobial central venous catheters accounted for more than 30% of the market share in 2018. These catheters are impregnated with antimicrobial agents. These can either be an antiseptic surface (silver sulfadiazine/ chlorhexidine) or an antibiotic coating or silver-impregnated collagen cuff. Antimicrobial coated catheters have gained importance in recent years due to an increased focus on the prevention of Healthcare-Associated Infections (HAIs) since the coated devices can provide additional protection against the prevention of bloodstream infections in cases where the device is in prolonged contact with body fluids and tissue. In 2015, Kimal launched a covalent-bonded antimicrobial CVC named as ProActiv+. Kimal is a global provider of vascular access medical devices.
• Soft central venous catheters consist of silicon catheters which accounted for more than 10% of the market in 2018. Silicone material catheter is mainly preferred for long-term, tunneled CVCs, as they are soft and flexible in nature. However, these are also used for temporary or short-term purposes. Silicone CVCs exhibit a high coefficient of friction.
Geographical Analysis
• Geographically, the global Central Venous Catheters market is divided into North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East and Africa.
• North America is the leading market for central venous catheters and accounted for major revenue share of more than 40%. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, national expenditures for cancer treatment in the U.S. was nearly US$ 125 billion in 2010 and is estimated to reach US$ 156 billion by 2020. The reasons are improved medical facilities and greatly developed healthcare infrastructure and rising occurrence of cancer, cardiovascular, end-stage renal diseases and growing geriatric population. According to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2018, about 150 million intravenous catheters were purchases in the US out of which 5 million were used by oncology patients.
• Europe accounts for the second largest market of central venous catheters and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.62% over the period of forecast. The market is rising because of the increased occurrence of cases of cardiac and cancer-related diseases along with well-developed healthcare infrastructure including advanced machines and equipment. According to WHO, in 2017, about 27% of the population aged over 65 years in Europe had at least one chronic disorder, and 27% of the population from same age group has two chronic disorders, and 29% of the population has three or more chronic disorders.
Competitive Analysis
• Some of the major key players in the global central venous catheters market are AngioDynamics, B.Braun, Becton Dickinson Company, C.R. Bard, Edwards Lifesciences, Medtronic Plc, Teleflex, Terumo Corporation and Smiths medical.
• The global CVC market is a consolidated market with three companies occupying majority of the market share in 2017. Globally, over 70% of the CVC market is attributed to three major players which are headquartered in US or Europe. These recognized players include Teleflex, C.R Bard, and B Braun.
• In October 2018, Interrad Medical, a privately held medical device company, announced an agreement with Vygon to distribute the SecurAcath Subcutaneous Catheter Securement Device in France.
• In January 2018, Medtronic Endurant II/IIs stent graft system received FDA approval to treat short neck anatomies when used with Heli-FX EndoAnchor system.
• In December 2017, B. Braun Medical Inc. introduced the Introcan Safety® Deep Access IV Catheters to improve the success of peripheral intravenous PIV access.
• In April 2017, Terumo acquired Bolton Medical, Inc., one of a leading innovator in thoracic and abdominal stent graft systems
