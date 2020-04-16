Carbon Black Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Carbon Black Market is segmented by Type (Channel Black, Acetylene Black, Furnace Black, Gas Black, Lampblack, Thermal Black), by Grade (Standard Grade, Speciality Grade), by Application (Tire Rubber, Non-tire Rubber, Plastics, Inks and Paints & Co
• Carbon black market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.85% from 2019 to 2026.
• Carbon black is a material formed by the incomplete combustion of petroleum products such as coal tar.
• Carbon black is produced either by thermal decomposition or partial combustion method, which includes oil or natural gas as a feedstock.
• It is produced by four different processes, which are furnace black process, channel process, and acetylene black process, and Lampblack process.
Drivers and Restraints
• There is a rise in demand for carbon black in the tire industry, construction and manufacturing sectors which use it to provide strength to industrial rubber compounds and other equipment.
• The volatility of raw material prices is anticipated to impede the growth of the global carbon black market.
• Stringent environmental regulations enacted by the government on the usage of carbon hampers the growth of the market.
• Nowadays silica as a reinforcing additive in tire applications is becoming popular. This is anticipated to substitute the usage of carbon which is another significant restraint for the market.
• An increase in the investments in the tire industry coupled with the rise in demand for specialty grade carbon black in paints & coatings is anticipated to boost the growth of the global carbon black market.
Market Growth
• Stringent regulations to curb emissions from factories are expected to play a major role in driving the market growth.
• Emerging countries in Asia Pacific, such as China, Thailand, India, and Indonesia, are projected to generate the maximum product demand in the coming years.
• Manufacturers in North America and Europe regions are forced to shift their operations to Asian countries owing to low cost in emerging countries.
• However, recovery in the automotive industry in countries, such as Germany and France, is anticipated to boost market growth in Europe over the forecast period.
Market Segmentation
• Based on the grade, the global carbon black market can be classified into standard grade and specialty grade.
• Specialty grade carbon black is widely used in inks, paints, and coatings.
• An increase in demand for specialty grade carbon black is prompting the black carbon manufacturers to increase their production capacity or divert them to produce specialty grade carbon black rather than produce standard grade carbon black.
• By applications, the global carbon black market can be classified into tire rubber, non-tire rubber, plastics, inks, paints & coatings and others.
• The transportation industry is anticipated to remain the largest segment during the forecast period due to an increase in demand for tire applications.
• On the other hand, carbon black is widely used in plastics manufacturing, newspapers printing inks and paints & coatings. Among these, plastics and paints & coatings are commonly utilized in the construction end-use industry.
• Cabot Corporation to acquire Tech Blend and expand its business footprint agreed to buy Tech Blend, a Canadian black masterbatches manufacturer. The acquisition extends Cabot’s global footprint in carbon black masterbatch and compounds, thus providing a platform to serve global customers by utilizing Tech Blend’s resources and capabilities.
Geographical Share
• Based on geography, the global carbon black market can be classified into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world.
• Asia-Pacific occupies the most significant share of carbon black in the world, a majority of the demand arises from economies such as China and India.
• This is due to the expansion of tire manufacturing facilities and immense growth in the construction sector.
• Moreover, Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the overall market during the forecast period, as the global tire manufacturing companies are shifting their production base to key developing countries in the region.
Competitive Trends
• Players active in the global carbon black market are highly competitive, with all key players investing heavily in R&D activities to improve the quality of their products.
• Key players operating in carbon black market are Cabot Corporation, Orion Engineered Carbons S.A., Phillips Carbon Black Limited, Thai Carbon Black Public Company Limited (Birla Carbon), Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd., Continental Carbon, and Sid Richardson Carbon & Energy Co. among others.
