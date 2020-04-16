Canada Aesthetic Devices Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Canada Aesthetic Devices is segmented by product types (Aesthetic Laser and Energy Devices, Skin Tightening and Body Contouring Devices, Aesthetic Implants, Facial Aesthetic Devices), by application (Facial and Body Contouring, Facial & Skin Rejuvenation,
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 16, 2020 ) Market Overview
• The Canada aesthetic Devices is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10 - 12 % during the forecast period (2019-2026)
• The market is majorly driven by several factors such as the increasing demand for minimally invasive reconstruction surgeries, technological advancement, congenital face and tooth deformities, and awareness about aesthetics appearance.
• However, the market growth is constrained by few factors such as risks of malfunctions, the high cost of treatment and low reimbursements.
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/canada-aesthetic-devices-market
Market Growth
• Increased adoption of minimally invasive surgeries due to the fewer post-surgery complications and side effects and shorter recovery spans have driven innovations and technological developments, bringing about a huge change in the quality and effectiveness of surgeries.
• As a result, the number of minimally invasive procedures in dermatological applications has significantly increased lately.
• Canadas aesthetic device sector is a highly diversified and export-oriented industry that manufactures equipment and supplies where purchasers include Canadian and international hospitals, physician’s offices, laboratories, clinics, as well as patients (through direct purchases).
• The aesthetic device sector is populated with companies driven by product innovation.
• The industry is able to draw on world-class innovative research being conducted in Canadian universities, research institutes and hospitals, some of which has been spun-off into Canadian medical device companies.
• Approximately 10% of Canada’s medical device companies have spun off from Canadian research organizations.
Market Segmentation
• The Canada Aesthetic Devices is segmented by product types such as Aesthetic Laser and Energy Devices, Skin Tightening and Body Contouring Devices, Aesthetic Implants, and Facial Aesthetic Devices.
• Based on application, the market is segmented into Facial and Body Contouring, Facial & Skin Rejuvenation, Breast Enhancement, Scar Treatment, Congenital Defect Repair, Reconstructive Surgery, Tattoo Removal, and Hair Removal. By Technology, it is segmented into Laser-Based Technology and Energy Based Technology.
Competitive Insights
• The major companies in the Aesthetic Devices market include Cynosure Inc, Syneron Medical Ltd, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, Lumenis Ltd, Viora Canda Ltd, Alma Lasers, Ltd., SharpLight, Invasix.
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/canada-aesthetic-devices-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/canada-aesthetic-devices-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
• The Canada aesthetic Devices is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10 - 12 % during the forecast period (2019-2026)
• The market is majorly driven by several factors such as the increasing demand for minimally invasive reconstruction surgeries, technological advancement, congenital face and tooth deformities, and awareness about aesthetics appearance.
• However, the market growth is constrained by few factors such as risks of malfunctions, the high cost of treatment and low reimbursements.
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/canada-aesthetic-devices-market
Market Growth
• Increased adoption of minimally invasive surgeries due to the fewer post-surgery complications and side effects and shorter recovery spans have driven innovations and technological developments, bringing about a huge change in the quality and effectiveness of surgeries.
• As a result, the number of minimally invasive procedures in dermatological applications has significantly increased lately.
• Canadas aesthetic device sector is a highly diversified and export-oriented industry that manufactures equipment and supplies where purchasers include Canadian and international hospitals, physician’s offices, laboratories, clinics, as well as patients (through direct purchases).
• The aesthetic device sector is populated with companies driven by product innovation.
• The industry is able to draw on world-class innovative research being conducted in Canadian universities, research institutes and hospitals, some of which has been spun-off into Canadian medical device companies.
• Approximately 10% of Canada’s medical device companies have spun off from Canadian research organizations.
Market Segmentation
• The Canada Aesthetic Devices is segmented by product types such as Aesthetic Laser and Energy Devices, Skin Tightening and Body Contouring Devices, Aesthetic Implants, and Facial Aesthetic Devices.
• Based on application, the market is segmented into Facial and Body Contouring, Facial & Skin Rejuvenation, Breast Enhancement, Scar Treatment, Congenital Defect Repair, Reconstructive Surgery, Tattoo Removal, and Hair Removal. By Technology, it is segmented into Laser-Based Technology and Energy Based Technology.
Competitive Insights
• The major companies in the Aesthetic Devices market include Cynosure Inc, Syneron Medical Ltd, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, Lumenis Ltd, Viora Canda Ltd, Alma Lasers, Ltd., SharpLight, Invasix.
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/canada-aesthetic-devices-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/canada-aesthetic-devices-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
Contact Information:
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.