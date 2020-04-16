Building Materials Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Building Materials Market is segmented By Type (Construction Aggregates, Cement, Concrete Bricks, Metals, Others), By End-User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructural), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific
• Global Building Materials Market is expected to grow at a CAGR is 4.76% during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
Market Drivers and Restrains
• Growing demand for housing units & infrastructural facilities,
• Growing urbanization,
• Increasing real estate investments, and
• Popularity of stamped & decorative concrete
• Construction aggregates segment accounted for the significant share of construction materials market during 2016.
• However, the cement segment will account for maximum share of this market in the forecasting period.
• This is because cement is the main ingredient for mass construction such as buildings, civil works, and industrial estates.
• Production of cement is significantly high. It is recognized as the most vital commodity in growing economies.
Segmentation Analysis
• By product type into Construction aggregates, Cement, Concrete bricks, construction metals, and others.
• By end-user, the market consists of four segments namely Residential, Commercial, Infrastructural, and Industrial.
Geographical Analysis
• Geographically, building Materials market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW.
• Asia-Pacific has the highest construction materials market share throughout the forecast period.
• The market size is growing due to several factors with the most significant factor is the increase in construction activities in developing countries.
Competitive Trends
• The major players of Building Materials market include CEMEX, China National Building Material Company, Heidelberg Cement, Lafarge Holcim, Boral Limited, Buzzi Unicem SpA, Dyckerhoff AG, CRH plc, Olcastle Inc., CSR Limited, Aditya Birla Group, Ambuja Cements, Anhui Conch Cement, Asia Cement, Athabasca Minerals, Atlas Concrete, and Beijing Jinyu Group.
