Bottled Water Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Bottled Water Market is segmented By Type (Spring Water, Purified Water, Mineral Water, Sparkling Bottled Water, Others), By-Products (Carbonated water, Flavored water, Functional water, Still water, Others), By Distribution Channels (Convenience S
• The Global Bottled Water market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 11.25 % during the forecast period (2019-2026).
• Bottled water is drinking water such as well water, distilled water, mineral water, or spring water that is packaged in PET or Glass Bottles which may or may not be carbonated.
Market Outlook
• The degree of Competition is Medium as the market is dominated by four major players Danone, Nestle, Coca cola, and PepsiCo. There are other small regional players too.
• The innovation of new products in form of enhanced waters or functional waters that include vitamins, carbohydrates, electrolytes, and other supplements is driving the market and have increased the competition.
• A product is used HDPE (High-Density Polyethylene) too. Through strategic alliances, joint ventures, franchise, and acquisition, the Industry has a high growth. High firm Concentration ratio because of the market in maturity so that this industry refers to oligopoly competition. Because of high brand loyalty, It is a default for new entrants to enjoy brand loyalty.
• The bargaining power of Buyers is Moderate for bottled water as the price sensitivity of buyers around the globe is a big concern for the leading sellers of the industry.
• The Buyer Concentration is high since there is a lot of bottled water producer, buyers can dictate price and can demand the best quality. A threat of Backward Integration is high as Firms have more access to price control and quality.
Scope of the Report
• The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.
• Bottled Water Market is segmented based on types such as Spring Water, Purified Water, Mineral Water, Sparkling Bottled Water, and Others.
• Further segmented by Products such as Still water, Carbonated water, Flavored water, Functional water, and Others. Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Speciality Stores, Online Store, SuperMarkets/ HyperMarkets, Convenience Stores and Others.
• The report segments the geographies by regions, which include North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW.
• The report profiles the following companies, which includes Ajegroup SA, CG Roxane LLC, Coca-Cola Company, Groupe Danone, Fonti Di Vinadio S.P.A., HassiaWaters International GmbH & Co. KG, Grupo Vichy Catalan, Mountain Valley Spring Company LLC, Nestle Waters, PepsiCo, Inc., Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd, and Unicer Bebidas SA.
Market Segmentation
By Type
• Spring Water
• Purified Water
• Mineral Water
• Sparkling Bottled Water
• Others
By Product category
• Carbonated water
• Flavored water
• Functional water
• Still water
• Others
By Distribution Channel
• Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
• Online Store
• Specialty Store
• Others
By Region
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• North America
• South America
• Rest of the World
