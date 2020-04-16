Biosurfactants Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Biosurfactants Market is segmented By Applications (Detergents,Food Processing, Personal Care,Agricultural Chemicals,Oil Recovery, Chemical Production, Others), By Type (Glycolipid (Sophorolipids, Rhamnolipid, Trehalose Lipid, Mannosylerythritol Li
• Global Biosurfactants Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
Market Growth
• The market is majorly driven by the growing demand from personal care industry in emerging economies and rising environmental concerns over the use of synthetic surfactants. However, the market is restrained by certain factors such as low availability and high prices of the feedstock, and cost competitiveness with synthetic surfactants.
• The expected demand for the household detergent application in 2023 is USD 1.1 billion. With widespread application because of low toxicity, excellent foaming properties, and environment-friendly nature, the market is growing rapidly.
• Due to growing awareness towards environmental hazards related to synthetic surfactants, the market is growing rapidly. Along with that, the shift towards eco-friendly substitutes in household and laundry detergents is impacting the growth of the biosurfactants industry.
• In addition, rising public awareness about the environmental hazards and risks associated with synthetic surfactants has impacted the industry in a positive way. The promotion of eco-friendly and natural substitutes of synthetic surfactants in laundry and household detergents has triggered industrial growth. Increasing demand for personal care products and cosmetic products that are formed by biosurfactants is driving the growth of the global biosurfactants market.
Impact of Feedstock on Bio-surfactants
• In the production of biosurfactants, rising biodegradable, non-toxic and eco-friendly alternative for chemical surfactants, the use of glycerol as a feedstock is increasing to meet desired expectations. Carbon sources such as glucose, glycerol, and various vegetable oils help in the growth of Bacteria produce biosurfactant.
• Biosurfactant production by bacteria indicates that glycerol has efficient applications in biosurfactant production. In recent years, the sensitivity in the price of pure glycerol in the market will continue to change. This is because the main supply of glycerol is impacted by biodiesel industry. Estimated production of glycerol would reach 5.10 billion pounds in 2023 due to demand for biodiesel. As glycerol is a non-toxic, edible, biodegradable compound, it will provide important environmental benefits to the new platform products.
Market Segmentation
• Based on type, the Global Bio-Surfactants consists of the following categories : Glycolipid (Rhamnolipids, Trehalolipids, and Sophorolipids), Lipopeptides and lipoproteins, surfactin and lichenysin, Polymeric biosurfactants. Geographically, the market consists of four segments namely: North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW.
• Based on application, the market consists of the following segments: detergents, cosmetics, bioremediation, biomedical, oil recovery, chemical production and agriculture.
Scope of the report
• The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.
• The major companies in the Bio-Surfactants market include Agae Technologies LLC, AQUA-AID Inc., BASF Cognis, BIoFuture Ltd., Boruta-Zachem SA, EcoChem Organics Company, ECOFLORA S.A.S, Ecover, Enzyme Technologies Inc., Evonik Industries, Glycosurf LLC, Jeneil Biotech, Kemin Industries Inc., Logos Technologies, and MG Intobio
