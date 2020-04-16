Biopesticides Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Biopesticides Market is segmented By Product Type (Bioherbicide, Bioinsecticide, Biofungicide, Others), By Crop Type (Grain & Cereal, Oilseed, Fruit & Vegetable, Turf & Ornamental Grass, Others), By Mode of Application (Seed Treatment, Soil Treatme
• Global Biopesticides market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.90% during the period (2019-2026).
Market Segmentation
• The market is majorly classified by types such as Bioherbicide, Bioinsecticide, Bio fungicide, and others.
• Bioinsecticides are taking the lion’s share of the global market with a share of nearly 50%, followed by Bio fungicides.
• Bioinsecticides are microorganisms including fungi, viruses, and bacteria that can kill insects and other pests that hinder the growth of the crops.
• By Crop Type into Grain & Cereal, Oilseed, Fruit & Vegetable, Turf & Ornamental Grass and others.
• By Mode of Application into Seed Treatment, Soil Treatment, Foliar Spray and Post-Harvest.
• By Source into as Microbial Pesticide, Biochemical, and Others
Market Dynamics
• Increasing resistance of crops to synthetic fertilizers, declining fertility of soils due to use of different fertilizers are increasing the demand for Bio-pesticides.
• Biopesticides are less toxic than conventional pesticides, affect only the target pest and closely related organisms, without changing other organisms like birds, insects, and mammals that feed on them.
Market Segmentation
• The report covers factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.
• It segments the geographies by region, which include North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW.
• It profiles major companies like BASF SE, Bayer CropScience AG, DuPont, Monsanto, FMC Corporation, Syngenta, Novozymes Biologicals, American Vanguard Corporation, Andermatt Biocontrol, Certis USA LLC, Marrone Bio Innovations Inc., Bioworks Inc., Valent Biosciences Corporation, Koppert Biological Systems and Stockton.
• The market segments hold the largest market share during the forecast period.
Geographical Analysis
• The North American region dominates the global Bio insecticides market, with significant contribution from the U.S, Canada, and Mexico.
• Implementation of organic & environment-friendly farming practices at the large, rise in the cost of fertilizers & pesticides are the primary reasons for the domination in this region.
• Curtis USA LLC, Marrone BioInnovations, and Bayer crop science are the major players in the market, in the region.
